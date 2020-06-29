Campaign launched to brighten up Ludlow’s A49 roundabouts

A Ludlow Councillor has re-launched her campaign to persuade Highways England Agency to help brighten up the approaches to the town with floral displays on roundabouts along the town’s by-pass.

One of the A49 roundabouts on the outskirts of Ludlow. Image: Google Street View

Ludlow South Shropshire Councillor and Chair of Ludlow in Bloom Vivienne Parry said: “We have had a very tough time this spring and we need to get the town’s economy back on its feet.

“One really impressive way of attracting visitors to our town is to do what Leominster and other towns have done – plant really attractive floral displays on roundabouts on their by-pass. It really gives a positive image of the town and attracts people in from the A49. I’m sure it helps local residents feel good too.

“I’ve been approached by a number of people in Ludlow recently asking why we don’t do something similar.

“I have been trying for the last 18 years to interest the Highways Authority in doing this but on every occasion, they have failed to respond.

“I am now going to give it another try, hopefully with the help of Shropshire Council’s liaison officer to persuade Highways England to let us do the same as Leominster. Ludlow and Bloom would do the work and I’m certain a number of local businesses would help fund the plants. It would help all of us feel better at this gloomy time and help the Towns economy as well.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...