Bitterley Primary School seeks support for community project

A primary school in South Shropshire is seeking support from the public to help it gain a £5,000 grant towards an outdoor classroom.

Building an outdoor classroom would provide so many benefits for our teachers and children

Bitterley Primary School has applied to the Calor Rural Community Fund for the £5,000 grant. Twenty-two projects that get the most public support will go through to the finalist judging stage.

The school has until 5pm on 16th July to get as many people as possible to go on to its project page, sign in using Facebook or an email address to authenticate themselves and then like and share its page.

The school gets one point for each new like and a point for each new share done by clicking on the social media symbol. If someone is kind enough to donate to the project (minimum donation is £1) then the school also gains 10 points for each new donation.

Outdoor improvements at the school have recently begun with the support of community funding and local landscaping company Humble-Bee Gardeners.



Rachel Whiteman, Chair of Bitterley Friends the School PTA, said: “We are already seeing a positive effect for our children but there is still so much potential for the site and an outdoor classroom would be another step towards achieving it. It would provide much needed extra classroom space, of great importance at this time, as well as all the benefits of an outdoor learning environment.”

