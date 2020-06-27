Shropshire school closes key worker bubbles after child tests positive for COVID-19

Key worker bubbles at a Shropshire school have been closed after a child tested positive for COVID-19.

Guy Verling Head Teacher at St Mary’s C.E. Primary School in Shawbury said that after consulting with the Department for Education and Empower Trust the school has closed all key worker bubbles for 14 days.

Children, and their siblings, teachers and TA’s int he bubbles were sent home as soon as the school was made aware of the positive test and will self-isolate for 14 days. The key worker classrooms will be deep cleaned and not used for the next fortnight.

Mr Verling said: “I understand that this will be worrying for all parents whose children are currently in school, however, the advice we have been given is that we remain open for our Nursery, Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 bubbles. Should you decide not to send your child into school over the next two weeks, please inform us by emailing the school office admin@shawburystmarys.co.uk

“I would ask that you all remain vigilant and anyone who is showing any symptoms of Coronavirus contact 111 for further advice and inform school as soon as possible.

“I hope you will join me in sending our very best wishes to the family concerned in what must be a very difficult time for them.”

