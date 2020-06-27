14.7 C
Shropshire
Saturday, June 27, 2020
Shropshire school closes key worker bubbles after child tests positive for COVID-19

By Shropshire Live

Key worker bubbles at a Shropshire school have been closed after a child tested positive for COVID-19.

Guy Verling Head Teacher at St Mary’s C.E. Primary School in Shawbury said that after consulting with the Department for Education and Empower Trust the school has closed all key worker bubbles for 14 days.

Children, and their siblings, teachers and TA’s int he bubbles were sent home as soon as the school was made aware of the positive test and will self-isolate for 14 days. The key worker classrooms will be deep cleaned and not used for the next fortnight.

Mr Verling said: “I understand that this will be worrying for all parents whose children are currently in school, however, the advice we have been given is that we remain open for our Nursery, Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 bubbles. Should you decide not to send your child into school over the next two weeks, please inform us by emailing the school office admin@shawburystmarys.co.uk

“I would ask that you all remain vigilant and anyone who is showing any symptoms of Coronavirus contact 111 for further advice and inform school as soon as possible.

“I hope you will join me in sending our very best wishes to the family concerned in what must be a very difficult time for them.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
PPE in a box is designed to help keep your business operating at peak efficiency while providing the added layer of safety

Mail order PPE kits and COVID-19 testing to keep businesses operating

My Occ Health, in partnership Summerfield Healthcare, has produced a must-have mail-order kit of PPE supplies which can be delivered to businesses.
Read Article
Fire crews release casualty after car and bus collide in Shrewsbury

A casualty was released from a car following a collision involving a bus in Shrewsbury this morning.
Read Article

ABP Food Group has food processing plants in Ellesmere (pictured) and Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

Coronavirus: Workers test positive to COVID-19 at Shropshire meat processing firm

A number of COVID-19 cases have been reported at a Shropshire food processing firm which is being dealt with by health officials.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Town boss pours cold water on Joe Hart claims

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts has revealed Joe Hart will not make an emotional return to the club despite national media claims.
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town line up bid for Dunfermline striker Kevin Nesbit

According to reports Shrewsbury Town are interested in Scottish striker Kevin Nesbit as they look to secure their first post-season signing.
Read Article
Captains, Chris and Stuart and Apperley

Hawkstone Park golf club event with League of Friends

Although Hawkstone Park Golf Club’s Centenary celebrations have been somewhat curtailed by the Covid-19 crisis, husband and wife Captains, Stuart and Chris Apperley have set members a mid-summer charity challenge of completing 100 consecutive holes in a day.
Read Article
Owners of ChadStone Alex Stone and Rob Chadderton with Dave Leddington, manager

Telford accountants’ expansion offers new opportunities for businesses

Local accountancy firm, ChadStone Accountancy and Tax Ltd, is continuing with their progressive approach to business by expanding into a new office they are making entirely their own.
Read Article

Shrewsbury IT firm develops free app to help local pubs get back to business

As pubs prepare to reopen with social distancing, a Shrewsbury IT business has built a simple app for pubs to take and store customers details and allow customers to place orders from their tables.
Read Article
Marches LEP chair Mandy Thorn

LEP backs Ironbridge Gorge Museums with £230,000 lifeline

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust is set to benefit from a pioneering land deal which sees profits from land sold for development in Telford re-invested into key projects across the Marches.
Read Article
Rebecca Lyon, with the funded packs at the Challenging Perceptions Park Lane Centre, Telford

New £170K funding available for Shropshire Charities

The Community Foundation has announced that they have distributed over £130,000 to charities and voluntary groups during Covid-19 and that a second phase is now available.
Read Article
Alice Tuck, Rhiannon Collins and Hannah Forbes

Letters in Lockdown initiative launched to get the nation writing

To mark personal lockdown experiences in years to come, three friends have joined together to create a not-for-profit initiative to get the nation writing.
Read Article
The three brothers are undertaking a 200km journey in memory of their sister

Brothers take on fundraising cycling challenge in memory of sister

Three brothers are undertaking a 200km journey in memory of their sister, who died at Severn Hospice last year.
Read Article
RAF Museum Cosford is also the only place in the world where you can see all three of Britain's V-Bombers including the Vulcan. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

RAF Museum Cosford to reopen on Monday 6 July

Following recent advice from the Government and Public Health England, RAF Museum Cosford will re-open its doors to visitors on Monday 6 July.
Read Article
Ian Bartholomew, best known for his role as Geoff in Coronation Street introduced the ‘Leave a Light On’ concept

The Holroyd Community Theatre Shines Bright

The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry has developed a programme of virtual creativity and archived productions to enjoy from the safety and comfort of home during lockdown.
Read Article

Drive-in shows to take place in Shrewsbury

Brand new drive-in shows are launching in Shrewsbury next month, following the Government’s latest easing of the lockdown rules.
Read Article
The Railwayman's Arms in Bridgnorth. Photo: Tony Bending

SVR’s historic Shropshire pub set to reopen

The Railwayman’s Arms at the Severn Valley Railway’s Bridgnorth station is set to reopen on Saturday 4 July.
Read Article
Donna Miles and David Cheshire pictured being handed their new lease by Wellington Mayor Anthony Lowe

New lease of life for Wellington café

A Wellington café which has been thriving during lockdown has secured its future with a new five-year lease.
Read Article
Situated on the corner of the cobbled Fish Street and Grope Lane, the restaurant occupies a desirable location

French bistro and lounge bar to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre

A new French bistro and lounge bar is to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.
Read Article
