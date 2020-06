A casualty was released from a car following a collision involving a bus in Shrewsbury this morning.

The collision happened in Abbey Foregate at around 7.20am.

The casualty was released from the car by fire service personnel and left in the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Both vehicles were made safe by crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington.



West Mercia Police also attended.

Supporting Shropshire Live...