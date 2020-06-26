Shropshire Council opens applications for new chief executive

Shropshire Council has today begun the search for its new chief executive.

Shropshire Council’s Shirehall headquarters in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

The council is looking for a new CEO following the departure of Clive Wright by mutual agreement on 25 February. Since then, Andy Begley, executive director of adult social care and housing, and Karen Bradshaw, executive director of children’s services, have been serving as acting interim chief executives.

The council is looking for an experienced officer who can drive forward Shropshire Council in what will be a challenging post-COVID-19 environment, and provide leadership and direction to its 2,500 staff.

The new chief executive’s key challenges will be dealing with the rising costs of adult care, the council’s digital transformation agenda, and developing the county’s many and varied town centres and communities.

Mounting adult care costs are a challenge for the council, increasing by £10m a year. Out of the council’s £600m gross turnover, £400m goes on adult’s and children’s social services. And economic growth is a priority in a largely rural county where 98% of businesses are small enterprises.

Peter Nutting, Leader of Shropshire Council, said:

“Shropshire is an ageing county as a lot of people retire here and adult social care represents 50% of our annual budget, so the new chief executive will need to focus on this sector as well as work closely with health partners.

“The long-term impact of the coronavirus is likely to mean more Shropshire Council staff based at home and working remotely. This will means both an acceleration in digital change as more employees work remotely, and also a culture change by staff with a greater focus on the communities they serve.

“Alongside digital transformation, we must change the council’s culture, make it more public-facing and community-focused so the new chief executive will also need to drive forward the organisation.

“And with a very large and ambitious programme of development and change over the coming years, we are looking for a chief executive who can lead this exciting agenda.”

Applications for the role opened today, with more details available online at www.futureshropshire.com. Applications for the role close on Friday 24 July 2020.

