Police motorcyclist injured after being struck by car

A police motorcyclist sustained minor injuries after he was struck by a car on the A458 between Much Wenlock and Bridgnorth yesterday.

The incident took place at around 3.30pm on the A458 at Muckley Cross.

The police officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

West Mercia Police says that following a short pursuit of the car driver, a second collision happened between a police vehicle and the car.



Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to make the vehicles safe.

The driver was arrested for multiple offences.

The A458 was closed for around two hours following the incident.

