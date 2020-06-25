Three jailed for attack on elderly couple during Bridgnorth burglary

Three men were jailed for eight years on Tuesday following a burglary at a property in Bridgnorth.

Jailed: Eddie Jones, Acer Bridges and Elias Taylor

The men attacked an elderly couple in their home on Queens Road, Low Town, before stealing a quantity of cash and jewellery they left the property in a stolen vehicle.

Acer Bridges, 38, from Worcestershire, Eddie Jones, 31, from Surrey and Elias Taylor, 42, from Leicestershire carried out the burglary on Tuesday 7 January.

Detective Sergeant Laura Breeze from Shrewsbury station said “This was a horrific crime for the victims to go through and I am pleased the offenders have received substantial custodial sentences.

“I would like to thank the team of detectives that worked tirelessly on bringing these offenders to justice in order to make the community a safer place.”

