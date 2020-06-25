Telford & Wrekin Council re-signs Armed Forces Covenant

Telford & Wrekin Council have recently pledged its continuing support of the local Armed Forces community by the re-signing of the Armed Forces Covenant.



The Covenant is a promise by the nation that those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces and their families will be treated fairly.

The Council originally signed the Covenant in 2012 and since then has been awarded the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Silver Award which recognises their support for the principles of Covenant and they are currently working towards the Gold Award.

Councillor Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, stated: “Signing this Covenant is a pledge that together we acknowledge and understand that those who serve, or who have served in the Armed Forces, and their families should be treated with fairness and respect in the communities, economy and societies that they serve.

“The Borough is proud of its connections with the Armed Forces and today’s signing ensures that we will go on supporting them and responding to the needs of the wider Armed Forces community including serving personnel and their families, veterans, reservists and cadets”.



