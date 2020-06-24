27.5 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Home News

Shrewsbury town centre footfall rises 67% as non-essential retail reopens

By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury town centre has seen a 67 per cent rise in footfall since non-essential retailers reopened on Monday 15 June.

Shrewsbury's Pride Hill. Photo: Michael Longlane Photography.
Shrewsbury’s Pride Hill. Photo: Michael Longlane Photography.

Footfall counters operated by Springboard UK in Shrewsbury town centre recorded a 67 per cent increase in visits over the week compared to the previous week – and an 85 per cent increase on Saturday.

Various initiatives have been put in place in Shrewsbury to create a ‘safe and welcoming town centre’ over the summer, which has included an enlarged central pedestrian zone during peak hours, and pavement stickers to advise people to keep their distance.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said:

“Overall, footfall in the town centre last week was running at about 60 per cent of the same week last year, which compares well to a national figure of around 40 per cent for UK high streets.

“Obviously town is quieter than it normally would be, with many businesses still not able to open, but this steady and significant increase in footfall is what we need to support our local businesses, many of which have suffered a huge loss in trade in the past few months.

“A huge amount of work has gone into making the town safe, and it’s important that people continue to observe social distancing rules – especially as the town gets busier as hospitality businesses reopen from Saturday 4 July. Recent consumer research has found that, as well as shopping, people are most looking forward to meeting up with friends for a meal, and we plan to promote Shrewsbury this summer as an enjoyable and safe day out.”

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury shopping centres manager, outside the Darwin Shopping Centre. Photo: Shropshire Council
Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury shopping centres manager, outside the Darwin Shopping Centre. Photo: Shropshire Council

Kevin Lockwood, manager of the Shrewsbury Shopping Centres, said the Darwin and Pride Hill centres had about 50 per cent of the footfall as the same period last year.

Kevin Lockwood said: “I think our traders were happy with how the week went. The increased hygiene measures and signage to encourage social distancing worked well, so I think it’s fair to say the first week back was a success.

“We are expecting a steady increase in footfall as the weeks progress, especially once cafes and restaurants are allowed to reopen, so it’s important we all stay vigilant and work together to keep the town centre safe for everyone.”

The Shrewsbury Recovery Taskforce, made up of Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council and Shrewsbury BID, has been co-ordinating the work to support the town centre to reopen.

The main initiative has been the creation of a temporary central pedestrian zone, which involves High Street being closed to vehicles during peak pedestrian hours.

This is allowing the road to be used by pedestrians, so people can safely queue outside shops, and will enable space for outside areas to be used by businesses.

Peter Nutting, Leader of Shropshire Council, said:

“The measures to support public safety and the town centre recovery are temporary. Although there are fewer cars on the roads in general at the moment, as expected we have seen an increase in the amount of traffic using the Town Walls route.

“We will continue to monitor this situation and put in place any further measures we can to reduce through traffic at this time. Signs are being placed to advise motorists that town centre businesses and car parks are open, but directing through traffic around the edge of town.

“Additionally, as part of the Big Town Plan, we are developing a town-wide movement strategy to transform access into and around the town centre, including reducing through traffic for the whole town centre.”

Alan Mosley, Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, said he felt the introduction of traffic measures had gone well:

“These interventions are always going to require some level of compromise. We appreciate that some residents will have concerns, and we appreciate that some businesses are having to reschedule their deliveries and suffer some inconvenience.

“We are extremely grateful that people are willing to work together to minimise the spread of the virus and enable the town centre to safely reopen, which is ultimately in all of our best interests.

“Indeed, when visiting the town over the weekend, there was a great welcoming atmosphere, and I feel that we must use the experience to plan for a much more pedestrian- friendly environment for the longer term.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Featured Article

PPE in a box is designed to help keep your business operating at peak efficiency while providing the added layer of safety

Mail order PPE kits and COVID-19 testing to keep businesses operating

My Occ Health, in partnership Summerfield Healthcare, has produced a must-have mail-order kit of PPE supplies which can be delivered to businesses.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Suspected Telford loan shark arrested

A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of illegal money lending and money laundering, following an operation in Telford.
Read Article

Wife of North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson found dead

Rose Paterson, the wife of north Shropshire MP Owen Paterson, has been found dead at their family home near Ellesmere.
Read Article
Shrewsbury's Pride Hill. Photo: Michael Longlane Photography.

Shrewsbury town centre footfall rises 67% as non-essential retail reopens

Shrewsbury town centre has seen a 67 per cent rise in footfall since non-essential retailers reopened on Monday 15 June.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Town line up bid for Dunfermline striker Kevin Nesbit

According to reports Shrewsbury Town are interested in Scottish striker Kevin Nesbit as they look to secure their first post-season signing.
Read Article
Captains, Chris and Stuart and Apperley

Hawkstone Park golf club event with League of Friends

Although Hawkstone Park Golf Club’s Centenary celebrations have been somewhat curtailed by the Covid-19 crisis, husband and wife Captains, Stuart and Chris Apperley have set members a mid-summer charity challenge of completing 100 consecutive holes in a day.
Read Article

Shropshire Shufflers take on virtual challenges

Shropshire Shufflers host the annual Attingham Park Relays, which are going virtual for 2020.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Members of the sales and marketing department at Network Telecom

Network Telecom shortlisted for 4 awards

Network Telecom, part of Enreach, has been shortlisted in four categories at this year’s prestigious Comms Dealer Sales and Marketing Awards.
Read Article

Increase in demand at Shropshire security company as people buy British ahead of UK staycations

A Shropshire security company is seeing an increase in demand from people wanting to buy British as customers come out of lockdown.
Read Article
Shropshire Homes site manager, Edward Beedles, with a new Thank You NHS banner at the entrance to Central Hall, Leighton Park

Shropshire Homes caring for carers

Staff at Shropshire Homes have received a heart-warming thank you from NHS nurses who stayed in an unoccupied property at their current Leighton Park development during lockdown.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Alice Tuck, Rhiannon Collins and Hannah Forbes

Letters in Lockdown initiative launched to get the nation writing

To mark personal lockdown experiences in years to come, three friends have joined together to create a not-for-profit initiative to get the nation writing.
Read Article
The three brothers are undertaking a 200km journey in memory of their sister

Brothers take on fundraising cycling challenge in memory of sister

Three brothers are undertaking a 200km journey in memory of their sister, who died at Severn Hospice last year.
Read Article
Emma Burton

Shropshire yoga expert launches book

When your life takes a down-turn, do you give up, or do you become an internationally renowned yoga teacher, create the business of your dreams and publish a book? That’s what Emma Burton from Shropshire has done.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Ian Bartholomew, best known for his role as Geoff in Coronation Street introduced the ‘Leave a Light On’ concept

The Holroyd Community Theatre Shines Bright

The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry has developed a programme of virtual creativity and archived productions to enjoy from the safety and comfort of home during lockdown.
Read Article

Drive-in shows to take place in Shrewsbury

Brand new drive-in shows are launching in Shrewsbury next month, following the Government’s latest easing of the lockdown rules.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Folk Festival is launching a virtual festival for its followers on August 29th and 30th

Virtual festival to fill the void for folk fans

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed plans to host a two-day online event for its fans after being forced to postpone this year due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Donna Miles and David Cheshire pictured being handed their new lease by Wellington Mayor Anthony Lowe

New lease of life for Wellington café

A Wellington café which has been thriving during lockdown has secured its future with a new five-year lease.
Read Article
Situated on the corner of the cobbled Fish Street and Grope Lane, the restaurant occupies a desirable location

French bistro and lounge bar to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre

A new French bistro and lounge bar is to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.
Read Article
The Furnace Kitchen

Furnace Kitchen fires back to life after coronavirus lockdown

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum’s Furnace Kitchen has reopened – the first of the museum sites to open its doors since the coronavirus lockdown began.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Article

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
27.5 ° C
28 °
27.2 °
51 %
3.6kmh
0 %
Wed
24 °
Thu
26 °
Fri
22 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
18 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP