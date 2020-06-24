27.5 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Firefighters release three Telford teenagers locked in shipping container

By Chris Pritchard

Three teenagers were released by firefighters after becoming locked in a shipping container in Telford yesterday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the incident on Lodge Road in Donnington at just after 5.30pm.

The teenagers were released from the container by the firefighters using lock breaking equipment.

The youths were reported to have been in good health and had access to water.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Tweedale and spent around half an hour at the scene.

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Suspected Telford loan shark arrested

A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of illegal money lending and money laundering, following an operation in Telford.
Wife of North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson found dead

Rose Paterson, the wife of north Shropshire MP Owen Paterson, has been found dead at their family home near Ellesmere.
Shrewsbury's Pride Hill. Photo: Michael Longlane Photography.

Shrewsbury town centre footfall rises 67% as non-essential retail reopens

Shrewsbury town centre has seen a 67 per cent rise in footfall since non-essential retailers reopened on Monday 15 June.
Shrewsbury Town line up bid for Dunfermline striker Kevin Nesbit

According to reports Shrewsbury Town are interested in Scottish striker Kevin Nesbit as they look to secure their first post-season signing.
Captains, Chris and Stuart and Apperley

Hawkstone Park golf club event with League of Friends

Although Hawkstone Park Golf Club’s Centenary celebrations have been somewhat curtailed by the Covid-19 crisis, husband and wife Captains, Stuart and Chris Apperley have set members a mid-summer charity challenge of completing 100 consecutive holes in a day.
Shropshire Shufflers take on virtual challenges

Shropshire Shufflers host the annual Attingham Park Relays, which are going virtual for 2020.
Members of the sales and marketing department at Network Telecom

Network Telecom shortlisted for 4 awards

Network Telecom, part of Enreach, has been shortlisted in four categories at this year’s prestigious Comms Dealer Sales and Marketing Awards.
Increase in demand at Shropshire security company as people buy British ahead of UK staycations

A Shropshire security company is seeing an increase in demand from people wanting to buy British as customers come out of lockdown.
Shropshire Homes site manager, Edward Beedles, with a new Thank You NHS banner at the entrance to Central Hall, Leighton Park

Shropshire Homes caring for carers

Staff at Shropshire Homes have received a heart-warming thank you from NHS nurses who stayed in an unoccupied property at their current Leighton Park development during lockdown.
Alice Tuck, Rhiannon Collins and Hannah Forbes

Letters in Lockdown initiative launched to get the nation writing

To mark personal lockdown experiences in years to come, three friends have joined together to create a not-for-profit initiative to get the nation writing.
The three brothers are undertaking a 200km journey in memory of their sister

Brothers take on fundraising cycling challenge in memory of sister

Three brothers are undertaking a 200km journey in memory of their sister, who died at Severn Hospice last year.
Emma Burton

Shropshire yoga expert launches book

When your life takes a down-turn, do you give up, or do you become an internationally renowned yoga teacher, create the business of your dreams and publish a book? That’s what Emma Burton from Shropshire has done.
Ian Bartholomew, best known for his role as Geoff in Coronation Street introduced the ‘Leave a Light On’ concept

The Holroyd Community Theatre Shines Bright

The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry has developed a programme of virtual creativity and archived productions to enjoy from the safety and comfort of home during lockdown.
Drive-in shows to take place in Shrewsbury

Brand new drive-in shows are launching in Shrewsbury next month, following the Government’s latest easing of the lockdown rules.
Shrewsbury Folk Festival is launching a virtual festival for its followers on August 29th and 30th

Virtual festival to fill the void for folk fans

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed plans to host a two-day online event for its fans after being forced to postpone this year due to coronavirus.
Donna Miles and David Cheshire pictured being handed their new lease by Wellington Mayor Anthony Lowe

New lease of life for Wellington café

A Wellington café which has been thriving during lockdown has secured its future with a new five-year lease.
Situated on the corner of the cobbled Fish Street and Grope Lane, the restaurant occupies a desirable location

French bistro and lounge bar to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre

A new French bistro and lounge bar is to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.
The Furnace Kitchen

Furnace Kitchen fires back to life after coronavirus lockdown

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum’s Furnace Kitchen has reopened – the first of the museum sites to open its doors since the coronavirus lockdown began.
