Firefighters release three Telford teenagers locked in shipping container

Three teenagers were released by firefighters after becoming locked in a shipping container in Telford yesterday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the incident on Lodge Road in Donnington at just after 5.30pm.

The teenagers were released from the container by the firefighters using lock breaking equipment.

The youths were reported to have been in good health and had access to water.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Tweedale and spent around half an hour at the scene.

