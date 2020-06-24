Bomb disposal experts called to Telford housing estate following discovery of suspected WWII device

A cordon was put in place on a Telford housing estate and army bomb disposal experts called after a suspected WWII explosive device was discovered last night.

A 100m cordon was put in place in the area of Weybridge, Woodside, following the discovery at around 9.30pm.

The 11 Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Search Regiment RLC – the Army’s Bomb Disposal experts – were called to assist and remove what is understood to have been a hand grenade.

West Mercia Police says the device was secured and removed from the scene safely.

Local residents in the area were thanked for their understanding with a number of evacuated homes allowed to return.

