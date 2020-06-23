Trust to hold its first virtual Community Engagement meeting

The Trust that runs Shropshire’s two acute hospitals will hold its first virtual Community Engagement meeting on Wednesday 24 June in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quarterly public meetings are a regular part of engagement activity at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford. Meetings enable members of the public to hear about different aspects of SaTH, as well as getting up to date information about its performance and improvements.

Due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, the team has found new ways to keep in touch with communities in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid-Wales. SaTH’s first virtual Community Engagement meeting will take place from 10.30am-12pm and can be accessed from any smartphone, tablet or PC. To find out more information and to sign up, click here

Kate Ballinger, SaTH’s Community Engagement Facilitator, said: “We’re really excited about connecting with people again. Everything is going to look a little different in public engagement for some time, and we want to work with our communities to make sure we are still able to listen to what they have to say.

“With an emphasis placed on topical issues that may be of interest to the public, Wednesday’s virtual meeting will include a talk from the Clinical Research team about SaTH’s successful involvement in the national COVID-19 clinical trials.”

Julia Clarke, SaTH’s Director of Corporate Services, said: “It’s brilliant to see the engagement team responding so positively to the challenges of COVID-19 and in such a flexible way. Community Engagement sits at the heart of SaTH and we look forward to hearing from our communities to help us shape our future.”

If you would like to raise a topic for the meeting, please contact the Community Engagement team in advance. The team is unable to respond to questions about individual care in the meeting. The Community Engagement team can be contacted at sath.engagement@nhs.net

