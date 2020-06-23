Men force their way into house in Gobowen claiming to be police officers

Police are appealing for information after men forced their way into a house in Gobowen and claimed to be police officers.

The incident happened around 9.15pm on Sunday 14 June at an address in The Cross in Gobowen.

The men claimed they were police officers and carried out a search of the property stealing a number of items including jewellery and arrows.

It’s believed the men made off in a dark coloured BMW and detectives are appealing for anyone who saw the vehicle in the area around the time of the incident.

The occupants didn’t believe the men were police officers and contacted police.

DC Anthony Wilcox, from Shropshire CID, said: “We’re particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw a dark BMW in the area last Sunday evening or any information about the identity of those responsible.”

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police DC Anthony Wilcox on 101 ext 7702098 or alternatively information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

