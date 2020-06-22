15 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Shropshire Council bids for £46m to help improve county’s bus services

By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Council has bid for more than £46million of Government funding to help improve bus services across the county.

One of the electric buses trialled on Shrewsbury’s Meole Brace park and ride service last December. Photo: Shropshire Council
Two bids have been submitted to the Department for Transport (DfT). One is for £1.1million to develop a ‘demand-responsive’ service in rural Shropshire to help link up healthcare services and the existing local bus network.

And a bid for £45m has been submitted to help turn Shrewsbury into an ‘electric bus town’ – to make all the town’s buses electric, and put in place the related infrastructure, such as charging points. This would improve the Shrewsbury service and mean that revenue generated can be used to enhance the rural bus network.

In March this year the DfT awarded Shropshire Council £320,000 to extend the park and ride service to 7.30pm, and to provide a park and ride service between Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals.

The funding bids link with Shropshire Council’s plans to launch a ‘next generation’ park and ride service for Shrewsbury, which will go out to consultation in the next few weeks.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“With one successful funding bid behind us, we have our fingers firmly crossed that these two new bids will also be successful and see significant amounts of Government money heading to Shropshire to help us improve our public transport services still further.

“We have really ambitious plans for public transport and this funding will go a long way to making these plans a reality. We’ve submitted two very strong bids and now eagerly await an announcement from the DfT.

“The electric bus town bid is especially exciting. Making Shrewsbury’s bus services entirely electric would transform the service, put us on the map locally and nationally, and act as real statement of intent in relation to our climate change commitments.”

Shropshire Council has already stated its ambitions for Shrewsbury park and ride to use only electric buses in the future.

Featured Article

PPE in a box is designed to help keep your business operating at peak efficiency while providing the added layer of safety

Mail order PPE kits and COVID-19 testing to keep businesses operating

My Occ Health, in partnership Summerfield Healthcare, has produced a must-have mail-order kit of PPE supplies which can be delivered to businesses.
Report of man with machete at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital leads to armed police response

Police carried out a search of the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on Sunday following information that a man was thought to be in a vehicle in possession of a machete.
Throughout the scheme, innovative sustainable products have been used to reduce the environmental impacts associated to a scheme of this scale. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Section of A442 to re-open today following maintenance

The A442 between Randlay and Stirchley Interchange will re-open today after completion of the largest highway maintenance scheme in Telford and Wrekin in the last ten years.
Shrewsbury Town line up bid for Dunfermline striker Kevin Nesbit

According to reports Shrewsbury Town are interested in Scottish striker Kevin Nesbit as they look to secure their first post-season signing.
Captains, Chris and Stuart and Apperley

Hawkstone Park golf club event with League of Friends

Although Hawkstone Park Golf Club’s Centenary celebrations have been somewhat curtailed by the Covid-19 crisis, husband and wife Captains, Stuart and Chris Apperley have set members a mid-summer charity challenge of completing 100 consecutive holes in a day.
Shropshire Shufflers take on virtual challenges

Shropshire Shufflers host the annual Attingham Park Relays, which are going virtual for 2020.
Marches LEP chair Mandy Thorn

Marches LEP awards £1.1m to help businesses recover from Covid-19 and floods

Two ambitious projects to help Shropshire’s economy recover from the joint impact of coronavirus and February’s devastating floods have been awarded more than £1.1million by the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership.
TG Concrete General Manager Dave Morris and TG Group Managing Director Tudor Griffiths at the new plant

New concrete plant creates jobs in Bridgnorth

A family-owned Shropshire firm has opened a brand-new concrete plant in Bridgnorth that has created six new jobs.
Stacey Hill owner of Oberon on Wyle Cop, one of the first businesses to get involved in the project

Doorstep photographs on offer for Shrewsbury traders

Traders in Shrewsbury are being given the chance to have their own doorstep photographs taken to celebrate reopening following the coronavirus lockdown.
Reading iPad - generic - pixabay

Shropshire’s libraries keep up their online presence during COVID-19

Shropshire libraries are offering an e-Library and ‘Summer Reads’ event to help during the current pandemic.
Park Hall Countryside Experience launches animal adoption scheme

Park Hall Countryside Experience in Oswestry has launched an animal adoption scheme after receiving enquiries from members of the public.
Duck N Dive Swimming School are one of 101 Swimming organisations across the UK to receive support from Swimathon during this Fund

Telford swimming school receives vital funding

A swimming school in Telford has received vital funding from the Swimathon Foundation.
Ian Bartholomew, best known for his role as Geoff in Coronation Street introduced the ‘Leave a Light On’ concept

The Holroyd Community Theatre Shines Bright

The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry has developed a programme of virtual creativity and archived productions to enjoy from the safety and comfort of home during lockdown.
Drive-in shows to take place in Shrewsbury

Brand new drive-in shows are launching in Shrewsbury next month, following the Government’s latest easing of the lockdown rules.
Shrewsbury Folk Festival is launching a virtual festival for its followers on August 29th and 30th

Virtual festival to fill the void for folk fans

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed plans to host a two-day online event for its fans after being forced to postpone this year due to coronavirus.
Donna Miles and David Cheshire pictured being handed their new lease by Wellington Mayor Anthony Lowe

New lease of life for Wellington café

A Wellington café which has been thriving during lockdown has secured its future with a new five-year lease.
Situated on the corner of the cobbled Fish Street and Grope Lane, the restaurant occupies a desirable location

French bistro and lounge bar to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre

A new French bistro and lounge bar is to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.
The Furnace Kitchen

Furnace Kitchen fires back to life after coronavirus lockdown

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum’s Furnace Kitchen has reopened – the first of the museum sites to open its doors since the coronavirus lockdown began.
