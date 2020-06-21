Report of man with machete at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital leads to armed police response

Police carried out a search of the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on Sunday following information that a man was thought to be in a vehicle in possession of a machete.

Officers attended, including armed officers, and carried out a search of the hospital and surrounding area.

West Mercia Police says that nothing untoward was identified.

Superintendent Bennett said: “We know that a significant police presence can cause concern, especially at locations such as hospitals, and I would like to reassure local residents that a search of the area has been carried out, but that at this time nothing untoward has been identified.

“Officers will however remain in the area into the evening to carry out patrols and to provide reassurance to the local community.”

