Section of A442 to re-open today following maintenance

By Shropshire Live

The section of the A442 between Randlay and Stirchley Interchange will re-open today after completion of the largest highway maintenance scheme in Telford and Wrekin in the last ten years.

Throughout the scheme, innovative sustainable products have been used to reduce the environmental impacts associated to a scheme of this scale. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
Throughout the scheme, innovative sustainable products have been used to reduce the environmental impacts associated to a scheme of this scale. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The work is part of a major highways improvement programme which has recently been awarded additional funding for the Department for Transport.

The scheme has continued to de delivered during the coronavirus pandemic with only a slight delay.

The works involved, a full resurfacing of the carriageway with a large area of reconstruction, replacement of the whole drainage system and major repairs to bridge structures and barriers.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford and Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Neighbourhood, Customer Services and Regeneration, said:

“I would like to thank all residents for their support and consideration during the works that have taken place on the A442 between Randlay and Stirchley interchange.

“I would like to apologise for the two week extension to the original planned dates. This was because of an initial lockdown of the site due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I would like to thank all stakeholders associated with the scheme for their prompt action to overcome these obstacles in such a timely manner to ensure work was able to progress through uncertain times.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
