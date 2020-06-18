Telford & Wrekin Council submits sustainable transport bids to help economy recover

As part of its plans to help the borough recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and consequent lockdown, Telford & Wrekin Council has submitted three expressions of interest to Government aimed at increasing sustainable transport.

The council has registered its interest in taking part in a proposed trial of electronic scooters and is looking into the viability of running a pilot trial across the borough.

As well as that, the council has been in touch with the Department for Transport about the possibility of running demand responsive transport trials.

This would see additional bus services that are pre-booked as opposed to running on a timetable.

This would provide users with more reliable transport at the times that they want.

The aim would be to develop proposals in conjunction with communities with the focus of initial trials on transport links to the Princess Royal Hospital as well as key employment sites like industrial estates.

The council has also submitted a proposal to the Department for Transport on how it would spend an initial allocation of money from national funding announcements.

If successful in its bid, the plan would be to implement a number of schemes to improve infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians including new temporary routes and cycle parking.

These plans are still being developed but would probably focus on Local Centres, employment sites and key tourist attractions like the Wrekin.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for the Economy, Housing, Transport and Infrastructure, said: “We are proud of our transport links in Telford and Wrekin and they are definitely one of the things that makes the borough special and attractive to inward investors.

“But that doesn’t mean that we are not continually striving to improve what we currently have and ensure our transport infrastructure is as modern and varied as possible.

“All of these measures would help us achieve that and also help our economy recover from the effects of the pandemic.

“These expressions of interest are aspirational but it shows that we continue to be forward thinking in our approach and are constantly looking at ways to assist businesses and residents.”

