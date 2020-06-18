Telford man wanted for theft and public order offence

Police in Telford are appealing to the local community to help locate a man who is wanted for numerous thefts from stores and a public order offence.

Nathan David Crossley

Nathan David Crossley, aged 30, is described as white, 5ft 9ins in height, medium build, with dark brown hair.

Police have been carrying out several enquiries but his location is still unknown. He has links to Madeley, Sutton Hill and Woodside areas.

Anyone with information relating to Nathan’s whereabouts please contact PC Mason on 101 or alternatively information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.

Supporting Shropshire Live...