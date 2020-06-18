One-way closure of London Road to resume for housing development work

A one-way closure of London Road in Shrewsbury is to resume for housing development work next month – having been temporarily postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Drainage works – and work to build a new access road – for Taylor Wimpey’s Weir Hill housing development in Shrewsbury are set to resume on 20 July. The overall programme of work is expected to last for 14 weeks.

The work was originally due to follow-on from the one-way closure of London Road for BT cabling work, which was completed on 27 March.

Contractors McPhillips will initially be carrying out drainage works near to the Emstrey Island for a period of two weeks, and to complete this section safely a one-way closure will be required preventing traffic joining the A5 from London Road. The road will remain accessible from the A5 only.

Diversion Route

Haycock Way, Pritchard Way, Hazeldine Way, Hereford Road and the A5 will be used as the diversion route from the Column.

Access to all businesses and properties along London Road will remain possible from the Column end of London Road.

As McPhillips’ operatives move away from Emstrey Island they will continue to carry out further drainage works under temporary two-way signals. Whilst the temporary signals are in place the new junction for the link road to the Weir Hill development will be constructed on London Road as per Taylor Wimpey’s planning agreement.

Shropshire Council’s highways inspector for the area will be attending the site regularly to ensure the contractors are working efficiently and keeping to their scheduled programme of works.

