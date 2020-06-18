Coronavirus: Council urges businesses to follow closure restrictions

Shropshire Council is urging businesses to protect customers and staff after being made aware of a number of breaches of COVID-19 business closure requirements.

The council says the breaches are particularly in relation to pubs and cafes offering takeaway food and drinks, where business owners are making tables and chairs available in adjacent outdoor spaces.

Takeaways are permitted to operate providing social distancing and other public health measures are in place to protect customers and staff, and for alcohol ‘off sales’ these must be authorised on the licence; however, it is currently illegal to provide outside seating.

The council has also received reports indicating potential contraventions in relation to certain indoor tourist attractions, tanning salons, hairdressers and barbers.

Shropshire Council says its priority during the coronavirus pandemic is to protect the health and safety of the public and to save lives. For this to happen, everyone needs to behave responsibly.

Frances Darling, Shropshire Council’s trading standards and licensing operations manager, said:

“We do understand that these are extremely challenging times and we want to reassure businesses that we will provide the support they need. However, for now, I urge all those businesses that cannot yet open to be patient and not to risk breaching the restrictions. Failure to observe the rules may lead to formal enforcement action, but more significantly there is a risk that the transmission rate of the coronavirus will increase, economic recovery will be undermined, and this will be detrimental to all.

“I want to thank all businesses for their efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and ask that they continue to take this responsibility seriously.

“I would also urge the public not to put pressure on those businesses that must remain closed to trade in any way, and to take appropriate social distancing and other hygiene measures to reduce and prevent the spread of the virus when they are out and about in our high streets.”

Gwilym Butler, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for communities, place planning and regulatory services, said:

“The protection of the health and safety of the public is our number one priority, but everyone has a responsibility.

“It is crucial that business premises that are not permitted to open do remain closed, and those that can trade do so only if they can ensure their premises are safe to protect staff and customers from the spread of coronavirus.

“We have highly knowledgeable and skilled staff who are happy and able to help businesses and the public with any concerns they may have. If you need to speak with us, please get in touch. We are here to help.”

