Bridgnorth woman charged with murder

Police have charged a Bridgnorth woman with murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

In the early hours of Sunday 14 June police were informed there was a fire outside a house in Apley Park in Bridgnorth. No-one was injured in the fire.

Subsequent enquiries into the fire led to concern for the welfare for 65-year-old Judith Fox at an address in Haughton Drive in Shifnal. Police say enquiries are on-going to locate her.

Lucy Fox, 38, from Bridgnorth has been charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life. She appeared by video link at Kidderminster Magistrates Court today and was remanded into custody due to appear at Stafford Crown Court tomorrow.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “I’d like to thank those residents who may have been affected by our searches and enquiries in this incident.”

