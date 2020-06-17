University Centre Shrewsbury introduces new Foundation Year Programme

University Centre Shrewsbury (UCS) has created a new Foundation Year (FY) programme based at its Shrewsbury campus starting this September.

The programme provides a route to undergraduate degrees in Adult Nursing, Sciences and Health and Exercise. A Foundation Year benefits those who wish to earn an undergraduate degree, but do not currently have the qualifications for entry.

“UCS now offers a full range of higher education options in Shropshire, from Foundation Year to undergraduate and post-graduate degree programmes,” said Professor Anna Sutton, Provost of UCS. “With the addition of the Foundation Year, Salopians can access high-quality higher education on all levels in one place, close to home.”

The Foundation Year is a flexible programme that consists of six modules, held over three terms in one academic year, that will prepare students for an undergraduate programme. The modules will vary depending on which academic track a student wishes to pursue. FY students will be taught by the same lecturers as the undergraduate programme. They will also have access to specialists and support staff who can assist them with study skills and benefit from UCS’s state of the art science laboratories and nursing simulation suites.

Once a student satisfactorily completes the Foundation Year, they will be accepted into UCS’s undergraduate programme.

“We want to make higher education as accessible as possible,” said Elizabeth O’Brien, Head of Sciences. “The Foundation Year offers an alternative route to university to those who don’t currently have the credentials or confidence to begin. We welcome the opportunity to bring more talented people into the university.”

In line with the University of Chester’s and the government’s policies during the pandemic, UCS plans to offer a blended learning experience in September. Classes will be a combination of online and in-person teaching. All safety protocols will be in place to allow for a safely delivered teaching programme for on-site instruction.

The academic tracks on this Foundation Year are in fields which are crucial to the country’s response to the current pandemic and its recovery, offering a wide range of important and in-demand career paths upon graduation.

“Now is the time to join these professional disciplines,” said Professor Debbie Roberts, Head of Health and Social Care. “Graduates in Sciences, Nursing and Health were sought after even before the pandemic, and now more than ever we can all see how critical they are to the country and what a fulfilling career these degrees offer.”

Applications to join the first cohort are being accepted now. Government loans for Foundation Year are available. To find out more about how you can join UCS’s Foundation Year, email Dr Elizabeth O’Brien with your questions at e.obrien@chester.ac.uk and check the University of Chester’s website.

Now in its fifth year, University Centre Shrewsbury offers teaching, learning and research on 23 undergraduate and 11 postgraduate degree programmes. Set within the medieval and beautiful town of Shrewsbury, we offer a supportive community of passionate and inspiring academics and staff who strive to ensure our students can pursue their individual interests and academic goals.

