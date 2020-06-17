20.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Home News

Coronavirus: SaTH plays key role in Dexamethasone trial

By Shropshire Live

Patients and staff at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) have played a key role in the trial of a drug which has been shown to reduce deaths amongst patients with severe respiratory complications caused by coronavirus.

Sister Helen Moore, Clinical Trials Manager and SaTH’s Lead Research Nurse
Sister Helen Moore, Clinical Trials Manager and SaTH’s Lead Research Nurse

The Research & Innovation and Critical Care teams at SaTH, which runs the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, were involved in the clinical trial, run by Oxford University, of the steroid dexamethasone.

Patients being treated in the Intensive Therapy Units (ITU) and on wards were recruited into the trial.

The drug has been shown to cut the risk of death by a third for patients on ventilators. For those on oxygen, it cut deaths by a fifth. This has been described as a “major breakthrough” in the treatment of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Sister Helen Moore, Clinical Trials Manager and SaTH’s Lead Research Nurse, said: “This is such great news and we are delighted to have played a part in it by recruiting patients to this study and by being able to offer our patients the opportunity to take part.

“SaTH has been successfully recruiting into clinical studies looking at COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Over the last few weeks, more than 1,050 patients have been recruited into various studies, one of which is the RECOVERY Trial (Randomised Evaluation of COVID-19 Therapy) led by the University of Oxford, which looked at the use of dexamethasone.”

Peter Horby, Professor of Emerging Infectious Diseases in the Nuffield Department of Medicine, University of Oxford, and one of the Chief Investigators for the trial, said: “Dexamethasone is the first drug to be shown to improve survival in COVID-19. This is an extremely welcome result. The survival benefit is clear and large in those patients who are sick enough to require oxygen treatment. Dexamethasone is inexpensive and can be used immediately to save lives worldwide.

Martin Landray, Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at the Nuffield Department of Population Health, University of Oxford, one of the Chief Investigators, added: “Since the appearance of COVID-19 six months ago, the search has been on for treatments that can improve survival, particularly in the sickest patients. These preliminary results from the RECOVERY trial are very clear – dexamethasone reduces the risk of death among patients with severe respiratory complications. COVID-19 is a global disease – it is fantastic that the first treatment demonstrated to reduce mortality is one that is available and affordable worldwide.”

The UK Government’s Chief Scientific Adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, said; “This is tremendous news today from the RECOVERY trial showing that dexamethasone is the first drug to reduce mortality from COVID-19.

“This is a ground-breaking development in our fight against the disease, and the speed at which researchers have progressed finding an effective treatment is truly remarkable. It shows the importance of doing high quality clinical trials and basing decisions on the results of those trials.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Featured Article

PPE in a box is designed to help keep your business operating at peak efficiency while providing the added layer of safety

Mail order PPE kits and COVID-19 testing to keep businesses operating

My Occ Health, in partnership Summerfield Healthcare, has produced a must-have mail-order kit of PPE supplies which can be delivered to businesses.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Sister Helen Moore, Clinical Trials Manager and SaTH’s Lead Research Nurse

Coronavirus: SaTH plays key role in Dexamethasone trial

Patients and staff at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) have played a key role in the trial of a drug which has been shown to reduce deaths amongst patients with severe respiratory complications caused by coronavirus.
Read Article

£19m brownfield regeneration schemes to move ahead in Telford

Three major regeneration schemes creating around 500 new homes on previously used brownfield sites in Telford and Wrekin are set to move ahead.
Read Article
Now in its fifth year, University Centre Shrewsbury offers teaching, learning and research on 23 undergraduate and 11 postgraduate degree programmes

University Centre Shrewsbury introduces new Foundation Year Programme

University Centre Shrewsbury has created a new Foundation Year programme based at its Shrewsbury campus starting this September.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shropshire Shufflers take on virtual challenges

Shropshire Shufflers host the annual Attingham Park Relays, which are going virtual for 2020.
Read Article
Coaching is being given on a 1:1 basis in line with both government and ECB guidelines. Photo: Jo Edwards Photography

Cricket Academy Coach leads the way with training

An academy head coach has come up with “leading edge” plans to get youngsters at his club playing cricket again after the sport was halted due to COVID-19.
Read Article

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder will refuse to play

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder David Davis will refuse to play for Charlton Athletic once the season resumes.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Níamh Kelly of The HR Dept Shropshire

Shropshire HR expert shortlisted for national award

A Shropshire HR expert has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award for the second year running.
Read Article
Claire Brook, an Employment Law Partner at Aaron & Partners

Aaron & Partners offer free advice to employers on safely returning to work

Aaron & Partners has teamed up with a health and safety consultancy firm for an online seminar to help employers re-open their businesses safely following the UK’s lockdown period.
Read Article
The Animal Trust practice in Shrewsbury

Shropshire veterinary company becomes UK first to receive CIC status

Animal Trust which has a practice in Shrewsbury has become the first in the UK to become a community interest company (CIC), cementing their commitment and servicing pets in local communities.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Dave Courteen, the managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, with a copy of More To Gain Than Just The Game

Book inspired by Shrewsbury tennis tournaments shortlisted for prestigious national award

A book inspired by the World Tennis Tour events hosted by The Shrewsbury Club has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award.
Read Article
Sue Miller, founder of Team Author UK, publishers of ‘Lockdown Lit’

New lockdown book to raise vital funds for carers

Authors from across Shropshire and further afield have contributed to a new inspirational book which will serve as a lasting reminder of life in lockdown and also raise funds to support the vital work of carers.
Read Article
Mariella Steele

Shropshire student wins prestigious national theatre places

A Drama and Music Scholar at Ellesmere College is living her dream after being accepted by both the National Youth Theatre and the British Youth Musical Theatre companies.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Drive-in shows to take place in Shrewsbury

Brand new drive-in shows are launching in Shrewsbury next month, following the Government’s latest easing of the lockdown rules.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Folk Festival is launching a virtual festival for its followers on August 29th and 30th

Virtual festival to fill the void for folk fans

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed plans to host a two-day online event for its fans after being forced to postpone this year due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Every Thursday evening the theatre’s blue illuminations shine out as part of the nation’s 8 o’clock salute to the NHS

Virtual Curtain Up at The Holroyd Community Theatre

Plans continue to be made to ensure The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry remains at the heart of its North Shropshire and Welsh Borders community.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Situated on the corner of the cobbled Fish Street and Grope Lane, the restaurant occupies a desirable location

French bistro and lounge bar to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre

A new French bistro and lounge bar is to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.
Read Article
The Furnace Kitchen

Furnace Kitchen fires back to life after coronavirus lockdown

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum’s Furnace Kitchen has reopened – the first of the museum sites to open its doors since the coronavirus lockdown began.
Read Article
Hannah Edwards

Shropshire farmer’s wife shows how to not make a fudge of it!

Just nine months ago a Shropshire mum and farmer’s wife left her job to work full-time on her career as an artisan fudge maker – and even lock-down can’t keep her from churning out the fudge!
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Article

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
20.7 ° C
21.1 °
20 °
64 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Wed
20 °
Thu
17 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
17 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP