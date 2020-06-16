Warning to trespassers as Severn Valley Railway prepares for reopening

The Severn Valley Railway has issued a new warning to would-be trespassers over the coming weeks as it prepares for reopening.

The warning follows recent sightings of people on the track in multiple locations. The SVR stopped its public services in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the track remains in use.

General manager Helen Smith explains:

“We are running engineering and maintenance vehicles on a daily basis, and our activities are set to increase dramatically now that we are getting the line ready for our planned reopening in August.

“We want to send a strong message to anyone tempted to trespass on our line. Not only are they breaking the law and putting themselves at risk, but they are also potentially endangering others.

“We ask anyone who sees people walking on the SVR line to inform the police by calling the non-emergency 101 number. Our railway line, like any other, can be a dangerous place and we urge the public to keep safe and keep off the track.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...