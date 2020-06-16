More Shrewsbury Market Hall traders returning to their stalls

More Shrewsbury Market Hall traders are returning to their stalls from today.

Libby Gliksman at the Market Cookshop

Food traders have been open in the market hall right through the lockdown to allow customers to purchase essential supplies and they have also been running home delivery services.

In recent weeks they have been joined on Fridays and Saturdays by cafes and eateries offering takeaways, wine merchant Iron & Rose, Shrewsbury Fairtrade and kitchenware and hardware stalls Market Cookshop and The Cupboard.

Urban Bikes UK has fully re-opened, Tuesdays to Saturdays, for bicycle sales and repairs.

Stalls re-opening from Tuesday include homeware boutique Mistilley, White Rabbit Records, The Icing Tip, Romy Design and Generations Antiques. Other stalls, meanwhile, will return gradually, initially opening on Fridays and Saturdays.

Market Facilities manager Kate Gittins said: “Some stalls will be returning to the market more quickly while others will gently ease themselves back by degrees. It will be a real mix and we will keep people updated via social media.

“We have hand sanitiser for customers to use at each entrance and social distancing restrictions will, of course, remain in place.

“To maintain social distancing we have a limited capacity and when this is reached we operate a one-in one-out system with customers asked to queue at the undercroft entrance, between Claremont Street and Shoplatch, and exit via the Bellstone entrance.

“We will also be operating a one-way system on the gallery floor of the market, when necessary, to maintain social distancing.”

The market will be losing two of its popular stalls. Ewe and Ply has left the market to concentrate on its wool shop in Oswestry and film camera specialist The Latent Image is leaving the market at the end of the month to expand into larger premises in Shrewsbury.

