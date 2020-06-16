19.9 C
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Arts Council England awards more than £432,000 to Shropshire organisations

By Shropshire Live

The Arts Council has today announced £432,869 has been awarded to 52 individual artists and cultural organisations in Shropshire through its Covid-19 emergency response package, thanks to the National Lottery and Government.

Announced in March, this emergency response package was designed to help alleviate the immediate pressures faced by artists, creative practitioners, cultural organisations, museums, and libraries – supporting them as they continue to work in their communities throughout the crisis and affording them the time to stabilise and plan for the future.

In Shropshire, 36 individuals benefited from £86,195 investment and 16 organisations received £346,674. 

Successful organisations include:

Offa’s Press which promote poets and publishes poetry from across the West Midlands while also organising regular poetry workshops and live poetry performances. The funding will be used to mentor and nurture emerging talent in the region and many of their publications are from first-time poets. The £12,573 of emergency funding will enable them to work towards three additional publications with emerging and established poets from the West Midlands.

Simon Fletcher, Manager, Offa’s Press said: “Arts Council England has thrown Offa’s Press a lifeline in stormy seas. Without this intervention, it is unlikely that Offa would have been able to keep afloat. We are very grateful for this timely and thoughtful intervention and encouraged to keep up the quality work we think is so important at this time.”

Shropshire Inclusive Dance (SID) deliver a programme of workshops, classes and performance-based projects, engaging people of all ages and abilities. The £38,000 will support online dance classes for resident groups, mentoring for two disabled dance trainees, and offer tailored workshops to residential care homes

Ray Jacobs, Co-Artistic Director, Shropshire Inclusive Dance said: “Receiving funding from Arts Council England is a huge lift for our organisation at this time. The funding supports us in offering creative opportunities throughout the community, linking people together who have been isolated, sustaining creative and social partnerships.

“The funding will open new pathways for our dancers with disabilities supporting them to become dance leaders of the future.

“While this funding will support our dancers and participants, it will also give us the opportunity to reach out further and give more people of all ages the vital opportunity to express themselves and connect with other people through dance.”

Peter Knott, Area Director for Arts Council, said: “We’re pleased to be able to support the cultural sector in Shropshire through our Emergency Response Package. Thanks to the government and National Lottery players we’re able to give vital financial support to the many people and organisations that make up our vibrant cultural sector, for whom Covid-19 has dealt a devastating blow.

“We know that creativity, arts and culture benefit us in so many ways, having a positive impact on our wellbeing– from Offa’s Press working with first time poets to Shropshire Inclusive Dance providing opportunities for disabled dancers, it’s crucial to offer support in these difficult times.”

News

News

Warning to trespassers as Severn Valley Railway prepares for reopening

The Severn Valley Railway has issued a new warning to would-be trespassers over the coming weeks as it prepares for reopening.
Read Article
Dr Julian Povey, newly appointed Joint Chair of Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin CCGs

New joint chair confirmed for Shropshire CCG and Telford and Wrekin CCG

Dr Julian Povey has been confirmed as the new Joint Chair of both Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups.
Read Article
Libby Gliksman at the Market Cookshop

More Shrewsbury Market Hall traders returning to their stalls

More Shrewsbury Market Hall traders are returning to their stalls from today.
Read Article
Sport

Sport

Shropshire Shufflers take on virtual challenges

Shropshire Shufflers host the annual Attingham Park Relays, which are going virtual for 2020.
Read Article
Coaching is being given on a 1:1 basis in line with both government and ECB guidelines. Photo: Jo Edwards Photography

Cricket Academy Coach leads the way with training

An academy head coach has come up with “leading edge” plans to get youngsters at his club playing cricket again after the sport was halted due to COVID-19.
Read Article

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder will refuse to play

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder David Davis will refuse to play for Charlton Athletic once the season resumes.
Read Article
Business

- Advertising -

Business

Jayne Guest, Apprenticeship Engagement Manager at In-Comm Training

‘Careers Launchpad’ webinars to help get young people into work

A series of webinars to help young people find new job opportunities is being launched by one of the UK’s leading training providers.
Read Article
K9 Anytime, run by local entrepreneurs Tom Haynes and Luke Bird, has launched a whole new pampering experience for canines

Investment in new grooming facility delivers a perfect third birthday present for K9 Anytime

A Shropshire daycare and luxury hotel for dogs is celebrating its third birthday in style by announcing a new £30,000 grooming facility.
Read Article

Shrewsbury traders opening safely with free equipment packs

Traders in the centre of Shrewsbury have been provided with free “starter packs” to help them reopen and keep their customers safe.
Read Article
Features

Features

Sue Miller, founder of Team Author UK, publishers of ‘Lockdown Lit’

New lockdown book to raise vital funds for carers

Authors from across Shropshire and further afield have contributed to a new inspirational book which will serve as a lasting reminder of life in lockdown and also raise funds to support the vital work of carers.
Read Article
Mariella Steele

Shropshire student wins prestigious national theatre places

A Drama and Music Scholar at Ellesmere College is living her dream after being accepted by both the National Youth Theatre and the British Youth Musical Theatre companies.
Read Article
Ludlow Speakers Toastmasters club is opening its doors to a global audience with its open evening on 22 June. Photo: Ludlow Speakers

Ludlow Public Speaking Club Goes Global

Lockdown has inspired a Ludlow public speaking club to open its doors to worldwide membership.
Read Article
Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Drive-in concert to take place in Shrewsbury

A brand new drive-in concert is launching in Shrewsbury next month, following the Government’s latest easing of the lockdown rules.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Folk Festival is launching a virtual festival for its followers on August 29th and 30th

Virtual festival to fill the void for folk fans

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed plans to host a two-day online event for its fans after being forced to postpone this year due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Every Thursday evening the theatre’s blue illuminations shine out as part of the nation’s 8 o’clock salute to the NHS

Virtual Curtain Up at The Holroyd Community Theatre

Plans continue to be made to ensure The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry remains at the heart of its North Shropshire and Welsh Borders community.
Read Article
Taste

Taste

Situated on the corner of the cobbled Fish Street and Grope Lane, the restaurant occupies a desirable location

French bistro and lounge bar to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre

A new French bistro and lounge bar is to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.
Read Article
The Furnace Kitchen

Furnace Kitchen fires back to life after coronavirus lockdown

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum’s Furnace Kitchen has reopened – the first of the museum sites to open its doors since the coronavirus lockdown began.
Read Article
Hannah Edwards

Shropshire farmer’s wife shows how to not make a fudge of it!

Just nine months ago a Shropshire mum and farmer’s wife left her job to work full-time on her career as an artisan fudge maker – and even lock-down can’t keep her from churning out the fudge!
Read Article
