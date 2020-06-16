Arts Council England awards more than £432,000 to Shropshire organisations

The Arts Council has today announced £432,869 has been awarded to 52 individual artists and cultural organisations in Shropshire through its Covid-19 emergency response package, thanks to the National Lottery and Government.

Announced in March, this emergency response package was designed to help alleviate the immediate pressures faced by artists, creative practitioners, cultural organisations, museums, and libraries – supporting them as they continue to work in their communities throughout the crisis and affording them the time to stabilise and plan for the future.

In Shropshire, 36 individuals benefited from £86,195 investment and 16 organisations received £346,674.

Successful organisations include:

Offa’s Press which promote poets and publishes poetry from across the West Midlands while also organising regular poetry workshops and live poetry performances. The funding will be used to mentor and nurture emerging talent in the region and many of their publications are from first-time poets. The £12,573 of emergency funding will enable them to work towards three additional publications with emerging and established poets from the West Midlands.

Simon Fletcher, Manager, Offa’s Press said: “Arts Council England has thrown Offa’s Press a lifeline in stormy seas. Without this intervention, it is unlikely that Offa would have been able to keep afloat. We are very grateful for this timely and thoughtful intervention and encouraged to keep up the quality work we think is so important at this time.”

Shropshire Inclusive Dance (SID) deliver a programme of workshops, classes and performance-based projects, engaging people of all ages and abilities. The £38,000 will support online dance classes for resident groups, mentoring for two disabled dance trainees, and offer tailored workshops to residential care homes

Ray Jacobs, Co-Artistic Director, Shropshire Inclusive Dance said: “Receiving funding from Arts Council England is a huge lift for our organisation at this time. The funding supports us in offering creative opportunities throughout the community, linking people together who have been isolated, sustaining creative and social partnerships.

“The funding will open new pathways for our dancers with disabilities supporting them to become dance leaders of the future.

“While this funding will support our dancers and participants, it will also give us the opportunity to reach out further and give more people of all ages the vital opportunity to express themselves and connect with other people through dance.”

Peter Knott, Area Director for Arts Council, said: “We’re pleased to be able to support the cultural sector in Shropshire through our Emergency Response Package. Thanks to the government and National Lottery players we’re able to give vital financial support to the many people and organisations that make up our vibrant cultural sector, for whom Covid-19 has dealt a devastating blow.

“We know that creativity, arts and culture benefit us in so many ways, having a positive impact on our wellbeing– from Offa’s Press working with first time poets to Shropshire Inclusive Dance providing opportunities for disabled dancers, it’s crucial to offer support in these difficult times.”

