Appeal following dog attack in Whitchurch

Police are appealing for information after a small dog was attacked and a man suffered injuries to his hands during an incident in Whitchurch.

The incident took place at the rugby club on Edgeley Road, Whitchurch, at around 6pm on Tuesday 26 May.

Police say a lady was walking her Yorkshire Terrier when a larger dog believed to be a Staffordshire Bull Terrier ran towards the small dog and started attacking it.

Two men assisted in breaking up the fight between the dogs, one of which sustained injuries to his hands and required treatment at hospital.

PC Diane Langford from Shrewsbury Patrol Team, “I am appealing to anyone who might have seen the incident to come forward. Call 101 with information, quoting incident number 799S 260520.”

