Monday, June 15, 2020
Appeal following dog attack in Whitchurch

By Chris Pritchard

Police are appealing for information after a small dog was attacked and a man suffered injuries to his hands during an incident in Whitchurch.

The incident took place at the rugby club on Edgeley Road, Whitchurch, at around 6pm on Tuesday 26 May.

Police say a lady was walking her Yorkshire Terrier when a larger dog believed to be a Staffordshire Bull Terrier ran towards the small dog and started attacking it.

Two men assisted in breaking up the fight between the dogs, one of which sustained injuries to his hands and required treatment at hospital.

PC Diane Langford from Shrewsbury Patrol Team, “I am appealing to anyone who might have seen the incident to come forward. Call 101 with information, quoting incident number 799S 260520.”  

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
PPE in a box is designed to help keep your business operating at peak efficiency while providing the added layer of safety

Mail order PPE kits and COVID-19 testing to keep businesses operating

My Occ Health, in partnership Summerfield Healthcare, has produced a must-have mail-order kit of PPE supplies which can be delivered to businesses.
Two rescued from vehicle after flash flooding hits parts of Shropshire

Two people were rescued from a vehicle stuck in floodwater after heavy rain brought flash flooding to parts of Shropshire.
Two injured in collision on A5 at Shrewsbury

Two people were taken to hospital following a collision on the A5 at Shrewsbury on Sunday afternoon.
Shropshire Shufflers take on virtual challenges

Shropshire Shufflers host the annual Attingham Park Relays, which are going virtual for 2020.
Coaching is being given on a 1:1 basis in line with both government and ECB guidelines. Photo: Jo Edwards Photography

Cricket Academy Coach leads the way with training

An academy head coach has come up with “leading edge” plans to get youngsters at his club playing cricket again after the sport was halted due to COVID-19.
Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder will refuse to play

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder David Davis will refuse to play for Charlton Athletic once the season resumes.
1st Choice Leasing MD Jason Martin with staff outside their offices on Shrewsbury Business Park

Shropshire-based insurance broker expands into vehicle leasing sector

A Shropshire-based insurance broker has launched a sister company as they expand into the vehicle leasing sector.
Dyke Yaxley Corporate Director Mark Bramall

Online presentations support business owners as lockdown eases

Experts from a Shropshire accountancy firm have launched a programme of online presentations to support business owners as the lockdown is eased.
Janna Vigar and Richard Connolly (from mfg Solicitors) with Sue Chantler (Chair of Trustees for Hands Together Ludlow)

Ludlow law firm donation helps keep vital lifeline running

A local charity who are helping isolated and vulnerable people during the coronavirus pandemic has received a funding boost from a Ludlow law firm.
Sue Miller, founder of Team Author UK, publishers of ‘Lockdown Lit’

New lockdown book to raise vital funds for carers

Authors from across Shropshire and further afield have contributed to a new inspirational book which will serve as a lasting reminder of life in lockdown and also raise funds to support the vital work of carers.
Mariella Steele

Shropshire student wins prestigious national theatre places

A Drama and Music Scholar at Ellesmere College is living her dream after being accepted by both the National Youth Theatre and the British Youth Musical Theatre companies.
Ludlow Speakers Toastmasters club is opening its doors to a global audience with its open evening on 22 June. Photo: Ludlow Speakers

Ludlow Public Speaking Club Goes Global

Lockdown has inspired a Ludlow public speaking club to open its doors to worldwide membership.
Shrewsbury Folk Festival is launching a virtual festival for its followers on August 29th and 30th

Virtual festival to fill the void for folk fans

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed plans to host a two-day online event for its fans after being forced to postpone this year due to coronavirus.
Every Thursday evening the theatre’s blue illuminations shine out as part of the nation’s 8 o’clock salute to the NHS

Virtual Curtain Up at The Holroyd Community Theatre

Plans continue to be made to ensure The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry remains at the heart of its North Shropshire and Welsh Borders community.
Arts Alive launches programme of online shows

Arts Alive has curated a programme of online performances for communities across Shropshire.
Situated on the corner of the cobbled Fish Street and Grope Lane, the restaurant occupies a desirable location

French bistro and lounge bar to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre

A new French bistro and lounge bar is to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.
The Furnace Kitchen

Furnace Kitchen fires back to life after coronavirus lockdown

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum’s Furnace Kitchen has reopened – the first of the museum sites to open its doors since the coronavirus lockdown began.
Hannah Edwards

Shropshire farmer’s wife shows how to not make a fudge of it!

Just nine months ago a Shropshire mum and farmer’s wife left her job to work full-time on her career as an artisan fudge maker – and even lock-down can’t keep her from churning out the fudge!
Latest Articles

Editor's Picks

