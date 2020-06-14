Two rescued from vehicle after flash flooding hits parts of Shropshire

Two people were rescued from a vehicle stuck in floodwater after heavy rain brought flash flooding to parts of Shropshire.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to underneath the railway bridge on the B4394 at Allscott after the vehicle became stranded in the floodwater at just after 4pm on Sunday.

West Mercia Police tweeted to urging motorists to obey all road closures and not drive through flood water.

Parts of Shropshire have been hit by flash floods following heavy downpours ☔💧



Please take extra care whilst out on the roads, obey all road closures and do NOT drive through flood water ⚠️⛔#Rain #flooding #Shropshire pic.twitter.com/jlPhkt0MMg — OPU Shropshire (@OPUShropshire) June 14, 2020

In Coalbrookdale, Dale End Cafe suffered further flooding after water backed up from the drainage system. The cafe was flooded twice during the severe flooding earlier this year.

Firefighters were also called to Westerkirk Drive in Madeley after a number of properties were flooded after water backed up from a storm drain. Advice was given and the council requested to attend.

Flooding also affected electrics at a commercial premises in King Street Wellington, with firefighters using a pump to clear water from a store room. In Market Street, firefighters were called after water leaked through a ceiling.

