18.3 C
Shropshire
Sunday, June 14, 2020
Home News

Two rescued from vehicle after flash flooding hits parts of Shropshire

By Chris Pritchard

Two people were rescued from a vehicle stuck in floodwater after heavy rain brought flash flooding to parts of Shropshire.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to underneath the railway bridge on the B4394 at Allscott after the vehicle became stranded in the floodwater at just after 4pm on Sunday.

West Mercia Police tweeted to urging motorists to obey all road closures and not drive through flood water.

In Coalbrookdale, Dale End Cafe suffered further flooding after water backed up from the drainage system. The cafe was flooded twice during the severe flooding earlier this year.

Firefighters were also called to Westerkirk Drive in Madeley after a number of properties were flooded after water backed up from a storm drain. Advice was given and the council requested to attend.

Flooding also affected electrics at a commercial premises in King Street Wellington, with firefighters using a pump to clear water from a store room. In Market Street, firefighters were called after water leaked through a ceiling.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Featured Article

PPE in a box is designed to help keep your business operating at peak efficiency while providing the added layer of safety

Mail order PPE kits and COVID-19 testing to keep businesses operating

My Occ Health, in partnership Summerfield Healthcare, has produced a must-have mail-order kit of PPE supplies which can be delivered to businesses.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Two rescued from vehicle after flash flooding hits parts of Shropshire

Two people were rescued from a vehicle stuck in floodwater after heavy rain brought flash flooding to parts of Shropshire.
Read Article

Two injured in collision on A5 at Shrewsbury

Two people were taken to hospital following a collision on the A5 at Shrewsbury on Sunday afternoon.
Read Article
One of the social distancing warning signs that are now in place around the county. Photo: Shropshire Council

Social distancing measures put in place to help boost Shropshire’s towns

Shropshire Council is putting in place measures to ensure that people can safely and easily visit and navigate the county’s market towns in line with social distancing regulations as shops start to re-open from Monday.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Coaching is being given on a 1:1 basis in line with both government and ECB guidelines. Photo: Jo Edwards Photography

Cricket Academy Coach leads the way with training

An academy head coach has come up with “leading edge” plans to get youngsters at his club playing cricket again after the sport was halted due to COVID-19.
Read Article

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder will refuse to play

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder David Davis will refuse to play for Charlton Athletic once the season resumes.
Read Article
Scott McKenzie. Photo: Steve Brodie, © Telford Tigers 2019

McKenzie returns to Telford Tigers with dual role

Telford Tigers have announced the return of Scott McKenzie for the 2020/21 season. Scott McKenzie. Photo: Steve Brodie, © Telford Tigers 2019 McKenzie will return for his ninth year...
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Stuart Danks, DM Recruitment Director

DM Recruitment to take candidate registration process online

DM Recruitment are set to take their candidate registration process online from this summer.
Read Article
UCP's Greg Robertson with Morris Property's Liz Lowe at Arrow Point Retail Park, Shrewsbury

X marks the spot for new Arrow Point tenant

A luxury lifestyle furniture outlet has announced plans to open a new discount store at Morris Property’s Arrow Point Retail Park in Shrewsbury, trading as Outlet X.
Read Article
Hitherbest located on the Heath Hill Industrial Estate in Telford

Hitherbest marks 35 successful years in business

Telford engineering business Hitherbest Ltd will be marking its 35th anniversary on the 19 June.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Mariella Steele

Shropshire student wins prestigious national theatre places

A Drama and Music Scholar at Ellesmere College is living her dream after being accepted by both the National Youth Theatre and the British Youth Musical Theatre companies.
Read Article
Ludlow Speakers Toastmasters club is opening its doors to a global audience with its open evening on 22 June. Photo: Ludlow Speakers

Ludlow Public Speaking Club Goes Global

Lockdown has inspired a Ludlow public speaking club to open its doors to worldwide membership.
Read Article
Midlands Air Ambulance Charity volunteers

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Appeals For ‘Virtual’ Supporters

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is recruiting people in Shropshire to become ‘virtual’ supporters to help support its lifesaving cause.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Shrewsbury Folk Festival is launching a virtual festival for its followers on August 29th and 30th

Virtual festival to fill the void for folk fans

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed plans to host a two-day online event for its fans after being forced to postpone this year due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Every Thursday evening the theatre’s blue illuminations shine out as part of the nation’s 8 o’clock salute to the NHS

Virtual Curtain Up at The Holroyd Community Theatre

Plans continue to be made to ensure The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry remains at the heart of its North Shropshire and Welsh Borders community.
Read Article

Arts Alive launches programme of online shows

Arts Alive has curated a programme of online performances for communities across Shropshire.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Situated on the corner of the cobbled Fish Street and Grope Lane, the restaurant occupies a desirable location

French bistro and lounge bar to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre

A new French bistro and lounge bar is to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.
Read Article
The Furnace Kitchen

Furnace Kitchen fires back to life after coronavirus lockdown

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum’s Furnace Kitchen has reopened – the first of the museum sites to open its doors since the coronavirus lockdown began.
Read Article
Hannah Edwards

Shropshire farmer’s wife shows how to not make a fudge of it!

Just nine months ago a Shropshire mum and farmer’s wife left her job to work full-time on her career as an artisan fudge maker – and even lock-down can’t keep her from churning out the fudge!
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Article

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
18.3 ° C
19 °
17.2 °
77 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Sun
16 °
Mon
20 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
21 °
Thu
15 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP