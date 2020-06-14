Two injured in collision on A5 at Shrewsbury

Two people were taken to hospital following a collision on the A5 at Shrewsbury on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the A5 westbound between the Emstrey and Preston Islands at just before 3.25pm.

Two cars were involved in the collision, with the two casualties conveyed to hospital by land ambulance.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington with an operations officer, West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The carriageway was closed for a time whilst emergency services worked at the scene and the vehicles recovered.

Supporting Shropshire Live...