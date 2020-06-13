Social distancing measures put in place to help boost Shropshire’s towns

Shropshire Council is putting in place measures to ensure that people can safely and easily visit and navigate the county’s market towns in line with social distancing regulations as shops start to re-open from Monday.

One of the social distancing warning signs that are now in place around the county. Photo: Shropshire Council

The measures follow town centre visits, and discussions with councillors, town and parish councils, Business Improvement Districts, chambers of commerce, and the council’s highways and transport officers.

The measures are for public safety and to support town centre recovery in line with the government’s easing of lockdown restrictions and in anticipation of people returning to town centres.

Shropshire Council says its highways and transport officers will be monitoring town centres over the coming days and weeks. If there are issues or if staff notice any areas of concern, adjustments or new measures can be implemented.

Bishop’s Castle

Church Street: Traffic management measures are being proposed to provide extra footway width and social distancing, with closure of adjacent parking bays if necessary to assist with queuing outside banks, post offices, pharmacies and supermarkets. A section of carriageway on Church Street adjacent to the Co-op shop is to be reassigned for pedestrian use only. Every effort is being made to retain access for loading/disabled parking.

Date of work: Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 June.

Other measures being looked at:

High Street: Potential one-way system, anti-clockwise, along with modifications to parking.

Bridgnorth

High Street: Traffic management measures are being introduced on High Street to provide extra footway width and social distancing, to assist with queuing outside banks, post offices, pharmacies and supermarkets.

Date of work: Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 June.

Church Stretton

Churchway: Covid-19 distancing measures are being introduced on Churchway on Thursdays each week when the market takes place on The Square. Churchway will be closed to vehicles to allow pedestrians to queue along the road safely. This will be in place every Thursday for a period of three months but dates may change in accordance with government guidance.

Date of work: from 25 June.

High Street: one-way system from Shrewsbury Road towards Ludlow Road, with revised on-street parking restrictions.

Date of work: by 15 June

Shrewsbury Road: To facilitate additional footway width for pedestrians on Shrewsbury Road, temporary traffic signals are to be installed at the Sandford Road/Burway Road junction.

Date of work: by 15 June

Ellesmere

Cross Street: Traffic management measures are being introduced on Cross Street in Ellesmere to provide extra footway width and social distancing, with closure of adjacent parking bays if necessary to assist with queuing outside banks, post offices, pharmacies and supermarkets. Parking is to be suspended as directed by signs and traffic measures on site. Some parking bays are to be reassigned as either for loading or pedestrians only. Every effort is being made to retain access for

loading/disabled parking.

Date of work: Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 June

Ludlow

High Street/King Street: Closure between 10am and 3pm each day, with diversion route along Old Street, Ludford Bridge, Whitcliffe Road and Dinham. Pedestrianisation/re-allocation of road space.

Date of work: Monday 15 June

Market Drayton

Cheshire Street and High Street: Traffic management measures are being introduced to provide extra footway width and social distancing, with closure of adjacent parking bays if necessary to assist with queuing outside banks, post offices, pharmacies and supermarkets. Parking will be suspended with some parking bays being reassigned for pedestrians only or loading only. Every effort is being made to retain access for loading / disabled parking.

Date of work: Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 June.

Other measures being looked at:

Shropshire Street: We are continuing to monitor the potential closure.

Much Wenlock

High Street: Traffic management measures are being introduced on High Street to provide extra footway width and social distancing with closure of adjacent parking bays if necessary to assist with queuing outside banks, post offices, pharmacies and supermarkets. Parking is to be suspended as directed on site by signs and traffic measures. The limited waiting parking bay adjacent to The George and Dragon pub is being reassigned for pedestrian use only. Every effort is being made to retain access for loading / disabled parking.

Date of work: Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 June.

Other measures being considered:

Wilmore Street: possible closure of to facilitate social distancing and access to the market.

possible closure of to facilitate social distancing and access to the market. King Street: one-way system with contraflow cycle lane.

Oswestry

Church Street: to be made one-way with reallocation of pedestrian space, loading bays and disabled bays. Alternative disabled parking will be provided at the rear of Festival Square.

Date of work: 15 June

Bailey Street/Bailey’s Head: Closure to traffic between 10am and 4pm each day

Date of work: 15 June

Cross Street: Closure to traffic between 10am and 4pm each day

Date of work: 15 June

Shrewsbury

Castle Street: Suspension of bus lane to provide additional space for pedestrians and reallocation of pay and display parking to loading only.

Date of work: by 15 June

Note: We’re working to remove scaffolding on the footway at 21/21a Castle Street as quickly as possible.

New Street: A trial one-way system and contraflow cycle lane is being implemented to enable safer travel for cyclists and pedestrians. The one-way system is being implemented under an experimental Traffic Regulation Order and will be in place from the junction with Park Avenue (near The Boathouse) to Quarry View near the B4386 Copthorne Road, Frankwell. Traffic will only be allowed to travel in a northeast bound direction (towards Frankwell) with a contraflow cycle lane in the opposite direction. A signed diversion route for south-west bound traffic will be in place. Note: In the coming days we’re looking to make modifications to facilitate access to properties.

Date of work: 11 June

High Street: will be closed to motorised traffic between its junctions with Wyle Cop and Milk Street daily between 11am and 6pm from 15 June. During this period, pedestrians will be able to use the entire highway space on this section of High Street. Traffic will be re-routed via Town Walls, Murivance, St Chad’s Terrace, Claremont Bank and Lower Claremont Bank. Access for emergency vehicles and cyclists will be retained on High Street. The temporary closure will facilitate deliveries at times when pedestrian footfall levels would be anticipated to be lower.

Date of work: from 15 June

Other measures being considered include:

Ditherington Road and Telford Way : Reduce the approach lanes to two to enable safer crossing movements for pedestrians and cyclists at this location.

: Reduce the approach lanes to two to enable safer crossing movements for pedestrians and cyclists at this location. Victoria Quay and Pride Hill: Possible social distancing measures.

Possible social distancing measures. Castle Foregate (from Chester Street to Royal Oak pub): Suspension of parking bay and bus stop, and provision of a cycle lane.

Wem

High Street: new one-way system to be implemented.

Date of work: Week commencing 30 June.

Whitchurch

High Street (including Green End): closure to traffic and reallocation of highway space for amenity and trade and to provide additional space for pedestrians. Additional disabled parking bays to be allocated in Pepper Street car park. Provision for deliveries to be made available at Castle Hill car park.

Date of work: week commencing 15 June

Dates given above are subject to traffic regulation orders being in place and traffic management plans being approved, and in accordance with Government guidelines. All of the schemes will be temporary but Shropshire Council says it will monitor and evaluate each one to see if there is a positive impact that would justify possible future permanent solutions.

Supporting Shropshire Live...