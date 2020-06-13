13.6 C
Shropshire
Saturday, June 13, 2020
Home News

Social distancing measures put in place to help boost Shropshire’s towns

By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Council is putting in place measures to ensure that people can safely and easily visit and navigate the county’s market towns in line with social distancing regulations as shops start to re-open from Monday.

One of the social distancing warning signs that are now in place around the county. Photo: Shropshire Council
One of the social distancing warning signs that are now in place around the county. Photo: Shropshire Council

The measures follow town centre visits, and discussions with councillors, town and parish councils, Business Improvement Districts, chambers of commerce, and the council’s highways and transport officers.

The measures are for public safety and to support town centre recovery in line with the government’s easing of lockdown restrictions and in anticipation of people returning to town centres.

Shropshire Council says its highways and transport officers will be monitoring town centres over the coming days and weeks. If there are issues or if staff notice any areas of concern, adjustments or new measures can be implemented.

Bishop’s Castle

Church Street: Traffic management measures are being proposed to provide extra footway width and social distancing, with closure of adjacent parking bays if necessary to assist with queuing outside banks, post offices, pharmacies and supermarkets. A section of carriageway on Church Street adjacent to the Co-op shop is to be reassigned for pedestrian use only. Every effort is being made to retain access for loading/disabled parking.
Date of work: Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 June.

Other measures being looked at:

High Street: Potential one-way system, anti-clockwise, along with modifications to parking.

Bridgnorth

High Street: Traffic management measures are being introduced on High Street to provide extra footway width and social distancing, to assist with queuing outside banks,  post offices, pharmacies and supermarkets.
Date of work: Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 June.

Church Stretton

Churchway: Covid-19 distancing measures are being introduced on Churchway on Thursdays each week when the market takes place on The Square. Churchway will be closed to vehicles to allow pedestrians to queue along the road safely. This will be in place every Thursday for a period of three months but dates may change in accordance with government guidance.
Date of work: from 25 June.

High Street: one-way system from Shrewsbury Road towards Ludlow Road, with revised on-street parking restrictions.
Date of work: by 15 June

Shrewsbury Road: To facilitate additional footway width for pedestrians on Shrewsbury Road, temporary traffic signals are to be installed at the Sandford Road/Burway Road junction.
Date of work: by 15 June

Ellesmere

Cross Street: Traffic management measures are being introduced on Cross Street in Ellesmere to provide extra footway width and social distancing, with closure of adjacent parking bays if necessary to assist with queuing outside banks, post offices, pharmacies and supermarkets. Parking is to be suspended as directed by signs and traffic measures on site. Some parking bays are to be reassigned as either for loading or pedestrians only.  Every effort is being made to retain access for
loading/disabled parking.
Date of work: Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 June

Ludlow

High Street/King Street: Closure between 10am and 3pm each day, with diversion route along Old Street, Ludford Bridge, Whitcliffe Road and Dinham.  Pedestrianisation/re-allocation of road space.
Date of work: Monday 15 June

Market Drayton

Cheshire Street and High Street: Traffic management measures are being introduced to provide extra footway width and social distancing, with closure of adjacent parking bays if necessary to assist with queuing outside banks, post offices, pharmacies and  supermarkets. Parking will be suspended with some parking bays being reassigned for pedestrians only or loading only. Every effort is being made to retain access for loading / disabled parking.
Date of work: Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 June.

Other measures being looked at:

Shropshire Street: We are continuing to monitor the potential closure.

Much Wenlock

High Street: Traffic management measures are being introduced on High Street to provide extra footway width and social distancing with closure of adjacent parking bays if necessary to assist with queuing outside banks, post offices, pharmacies and supermarkets. Parking is to be suspended as directed on site by signs and traffic measures. The limited waiting parking bay adjacent to The George and Dragon pub is being  reassigned for pedestrian use only. Every effort is being made to retain access for loading / disabled parking.
Date of work: Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 June.

Other measures being considered:

  • Wilmore Street: possible closure of to facilitate social distancing and access to the market.
  • King Street: one-way system with contraflow cycle lane.

Oswestry

Church Street: to be made one-way with reallocation of pedestrian space, loading bays and disabled bays. Alternative disabled parking will be provided at the rear of Festival  Square.
Date of work: 15 June

Bailey Street/Bailey’s Head: Closure to traffic between 10am and 4pm each day
Date of work: 15 June

Cross Street: Closure to traffic between 10am and 4pm each day
Date of work: 15 June

Shrewsbury

Castle Street: Suspension of bus lane to provide additional space for pedestrians and reallocation of pay and display parking to loading only.
Date of work: by 15 June

Note: We’re working to remove scaffolding on the footway at 21/21a Castle Street as quickly as possible.

New Street: A trial one-way system and contraflow cycle lane is being implemented to enable safer travel for cyclists and pedestrians. The one-way system is being implemented under an experimental Traffic Regulation Order and will be in place from the junction with Park Avenue (near The Boathouse) to Quarry View near the B4386 Copthorne Road, Frankwell. Traffic will only be allowed to travel in a northeast bound direction (towards Frankwell) with a contraflow cycle lane in the opposite direction. A signed diversion route for south-west bound traffic will be in place. Note: In the coming days we’re looking to  make modifications to facilitate access to properties.
Date of work: 11 June

High Street: will be closed to motorised traffic between its junctions with Wyle Cop and Milk Street daily between 11am and 6pm from 15 June. During this period, pedestrians will be able to use the entire highway space on this section of High Street. Traffic will be re-routed via Town Walls, Murivance, St Chad’s Terrace, Claremont Bank and Lower Claremont Bank. Access for emergency vehicles and cyclists will be retained on High Street. The temporary closure will facilitate deliveries at times when pedestrian footfall levels would be anticipated to be lower.
Date of work: from 15 June

Other measures being considered include:

  • Ditherington Road and Telford Way: Reduce the approach lanes to two to enable safer crossing movements for pedestrians and cyclists at this location.
  • Victoria Quay and Pride Hill: Possible social distancing measures.
  • Castle Foregate (from Chester Street to Royal Oak pub): Suspension of parking bay and bus stop, and provision of a cycle lane.

Wem

High Street: new one-way system to be implemented.
Date of work: Week commencing 30 June.

Whitchurch

High Street (including Green End): closure to traffic and reallocation of highway space for amenity and trade and to provide additional space for pedestrians. Additional disabled parking bays to be allocated in Pepper Street car park. Provision for deliveries to be made available at Castle Hill car park.
Date of work: week commencing 15 June

Dates given above are subject to traffic regulation orders being in place and traffic management plans being approved, and in accordance with Government guidelines. All of the schemes will be temporary but Shropshire Council says it will monitor and evaluate each one to see if there is a positive impact that would justify possible future permanent solutions.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Featured Article

PPE in a box is designed to help keep your business operating at peak efficiency while providing the added layer of safety

Mail order PPE kits and COVID-19 testing to keep businesses operating

My Occ Health, in partnership Summerfield Healthcare, has produced a must-have mail-order kit of PPE supplies which can be delivered to businesses.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

One of the social distancing warning signs that are now in place around the county. Photo: Shropshire Council

Social distancing measures put in place to help boost Shropshire’s towns

Shropshire Council is putting in place measures to ensure that people can safely and easily visit and navigate the county’s market towns in line with social distancing regulations as shops start to re-open from Monday.
Read Article
The entrance to the household recycling centre in Shrewsbury. Image Google Street View

Firefighters tackle fire at Shrewsbury’s recycling centre

Firefighters were called to a fire at Shrewsbury's household recycling centre in Battlefield this morning.
Read Article
Each centre will have signs in place to emphasise the need to maintain social distancing. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Measures in place to help shops and businesses re-open in Telford and Wrekin

Telford & Wrekin Council has been working to deliver a range of measures to enable shops and businesses within the borough’s district and neighbourhood centres to re-open.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Coaching is being given on a 1:1 basis in line with both government and ECB guidelines. Photo: Jo Edwards Photography

Cricket Academy Coach leads the way with training

An academy head coach has come up with “leading edge” plans to get youngsters at his club playing cricket again after the sport was halted due to COVID-19.
Read Article

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder will refuse to play

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder David Davis will refuse to play for Charlton Athletic once the season resumes.
Read Article
Scott McKenzie. Photo: Steve Brodie, © Telford Tigers 2019

McKenzie returns to Telford Tigers with dual role

Telford Tigers have announced the return of Scott McKenzie for the 2020/21 season. Scott McKenzie. Photo: Steve Brodie, © Telford Tigers 2019 McKenzie will return for his ninth year...
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Stuart Danks, DM Recruitment Director

DM Recruitment to take candidate registration process online

DM Recruitment are set to take their candidate registration process online from this summer.
Read Article
UCP's Greg Robertson with Morris Property's Liz Lowe at Arrow Point Retail Park, Shrewsbury

X marks the spot for new Arrow Point tenant

A luxury lifestyle furniture outlet has announced plans to open a new discount store at Morris Property’s Arrow Point Retail Park in Shrewsbury, trading as Outlet X.
Read Article
Hitherbest located on the Heath Hill Industrial Estate in Telford

Hitherbest marks 35 successful years in business

Telford engineering business Hitherbest Ltd will be marking its 35th anniversary on the 19 June.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Mariella Steele

Shropshire student wins prestigious national theatre places

A Drama and Music Scholar at Ellesmere College is living her dream after being accepted by both the National Youth Theatre and the British Youth Musical Theatre companies.
Read Article
Ludlow Speakers Toastmasters club is opening its doors to a global audience with its open evening on 22 June. Photo: Ludlow Speakers

Ludlow Public Speaking Club Goes Global

Lockdown has inspired a Ludlow public speaking club to open its doors to worldwide membership.
Read Article
Midlands Air Ambulance Charity volunteers

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Appeals For ‘Virtual’ Supporters

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is recruiting people in Shropshire to become ‘virtual’ supporters to help support its lifesaving cause.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Shrewsbury Folk Festival is launching a virtual festival for its followers on August 29th and 30th

Virtual festival to fill the void for folk fans

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed plans to host a two-day online event for its fans after being forced to postpone this year due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Every Thursday evening the theatre’s blue illuminations shine out as part of the nation’s 8 o’clock salute to the NHS

Virtual Curtain Up at The Holroyd Community Theatre

Plans continue to be made to ensure The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry remains at the heart of its North Shropshire and Welsh Borders community.
Read Article

Arts Alive launches programme of online shows

Arts Alive has curated a programme of online performances for communities across Shropshire.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Situated on the corner of the cobbled Fish Street and Grope Lane, the restaurant occupies a desirable location

French bistro and lounge bar to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre

A new French bistro and lounge bar is to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.
Read Article
The Furnace Kitchen

Furnace Kitchen fires back to life after coronavirus lockdown

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum’s Furnace Kitchen has reopened – the first of the museum sites to open its doors since the coronavirus lockdown began.
Read Article
Hannah Edwards

Shropshire farmer’s wife shows how to not make a fudge of it!

Just nine months ago a Shropshire mum and farmer’s wife left her job to work full-time on her career as an artisan fudge maker – and even lock-down can’t keep her from churning out the fudge!
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Article

Weather

Shropshire
moderate rain
13.6 ° C
14 °
13.3 °
93 %
4.1kmh
100 %
Sat
20 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
20 °
Tue
21 °
Wed
14 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP