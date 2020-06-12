Measures in place to help shops and businesses re-open in Telford and Wrekin

Telford & Wrekin Council has been working to deliver a range of measures to enable shops and businesses within the borough’s district and neighbourhood centres to re-open on Monday 15 June in a way that enables people to stay safe.

Each centre will have signs in place to emphasise the need to maintain social distancing. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The council working together with town and parish council partners and other interested parties has held a series of walkabouts at major district centres to identify possible issues and pinch points.

These have taken place in Newport, Oakengates, Wellington, Madeley, Ironbridge, Dawley and Telford Town Centre.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Neighbourhood, Commercial Services and Regeneration, said: “The work that has gone on during the past week has been an excellent example of partnership working to ensure shops and businesses will be able to operate safely in these challenging times.

“We have taken the approach that this is not a one size fits all solution because of the unique geographical nature of each district centre. We also know that we might not get everything right first time and have committed to keeping everything under review.

“I would like to thank all the organisations that have taken part for their input and co-operation and I believe that what we have put in place will give our residents confidence that we have done everything we can to ensure non-essential shops can re-open in safety.

“We know it is vitally important to get the borough’s economy moving again following the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, while at the same time advising that people should only go out when absolutely necessary and stay home where possible.”

The costs of re-opening Telford and Wrekin’s district centres are being supported by an allocation of £160,347 European Regional Development Fund money from a national fund of £50m.

In general, each centre will have signs in place to emphasise the need to maintain social distancing and to be respectful of other people.

Dawley

– Closure of High Street from 8am-4pm daily

Ironbridge

– Weekend closure to traffic of The Wharfage/Tontine Hill/High Street



– Installation of keep left signs at both ends of the Iron Bridge



– Move bus stop from layby into carriageway to allow for more short stay parking



– Reallocating parking spaces in The Wharfage car park from coach bays to standard parking and motorcycle parking

Madeley

– Suspension of on street parking between Tynsley Terrace and Park Avenue to increase footway width



– Opening up of car park at top of High Street on left hand side, creating 15 extra spaces. This has the agreement of the private land owner.



– One way pedestrian system on the alley ways either side of the Anstice Memorial Hall (which remains closed)

Newport

– Suspension of some parking bays in the High Street to allow for pedestrians to pass queuing systems

Oakengates

– New two way system for pedestrians installed on the ramp up to The Place (which remains closed)



– Suspension of one parking bay outside The Mall, covering about four spaces. This is because of concerns about the narrowness of the pavement

Telford Town Centre

– Southwater multi storey car park to re-open on Monday 15 June. Normal charges will apply but contactless payments only.



– Signs emphasising the need for social distancing and cleanliness



– Two way pedestrian system on the steps between the bus station and the entrance of Telford Shopping Centre



– Advisory signs on the various footbridge requesting pedestrians keep left



– Removal of street furniture in Southwater to create more space for pedestrians and businesses

Telford Shopping Centre is responsible for the social distancing measures within the centre and on their car parks. For more information visit their website. Their car parks will also be chargeable from 15 June.

Wellington

– Trial closure of Walker Street



– Suspension of some parking bays in Market Street



– Trial one way system along Church Street with a contra flow pop up cycle lane

More information can be viewed at www.telford.gov.uk/reopening.

