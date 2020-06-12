13.6 C
Shropshire
Saturday, June 13, 2020
Home News

Measures in place to help shops and businesses re-open in Telford and Wrekin

By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council has been working to deliver a range of measures to enable shops and businesses within the borough’s district and neighbourhood centres to re-open on Monday 15 June in a way that enables people to stay safe.

Each centre will have signs in place to emphasise the need to maintain social distancing. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
Each centre will have signs in place to emphasise the need to maintain social distancing. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The council working together with town and parish council partners and other interested parties has held a series of walkabouts at major district centres to identify possible issues and pinch points.

These have taken place in Newport, Oakengates, Wellington, Madeley, Ironbridge, Dawley and Telford Town Centre.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Neighbourhood, Commercial Services and Regeneration, said: “The work that has gone on during the past week has been an excellent example of partnership working to ensure shops and businesses will be able to operate safely in these challenging times.

“We have taken the approach that this is not a one size fits all solution because of the unique geographical nature of each district centre. We also know that we might not get everything right first time and have committed to keeping everything under review.

“I would like to thank all the organisations that have taken part for their input and co-operation and I believe that what we have put in place will give our residents confidence that we have done everything we can to ensure non-essential shops can re-open in safety.

“We know it is vitally important to get the borough’s economy moving again following the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, while at the same time advising that people should only go out when absolutely necessary and stay home where possible.”

The costs of re-opening Telford and Wrekin’s district centres are being supported by an allocation of £160,347 European Regional Development Fund money from a national fund of £50m.

In general, each centre will have signs in place to emphasise the need to maintain social distancing and to be respectful of other people.

Dawley

– Closure of High Street from 8am-4pm daily

Ironbridge

– Weekend closure to traffic of The Wharfage/Tontine Hill/High Street

– Installation of keep left signs at both ends of the Iron Bridge

– Move bus stop from layby into carriageway to allow for more short stay parking

– Reallocating parking spaces in The Wharfage car park from coach bays to standard parking and motorcycle parking

Madeley

– Suspension of on street parking between Tynsley Terrace and Park Avenue to increase footway width

– Opening up of car park at top of High Street on left hand side, creating 15 extra spaces. This has the agreement of the private land owner.

– One way pedestrian system on the alley ways either side of the Anstice Memorial Hall (which remains closed)

Newport

– Suspension of some parking bays in the High Street to allow for pedestrians to pass queuing systems

Oakengates

– New two way system for pedestrians installed on the ramp up to The Place (which remains closed)

– Suspension of one parking bay outside The Mall, covering about four spaces. This is because of concerns about the narrowness of the pavement

Telford Town Centre

– Southwater multi storey car park to re-open on Monday 15 June. Normal charges will apply but contactless payments only.

– Signs emphasising the need for social distancing and cleanliness

– Two way pedestrian system on the steps between the bus station and the entrance of Telford Shopping Centre

– Advisory signs on the various footbridge requesting pedestrians keep left

– Removal of street furniture in Southwater to create more space for pedestrians and businesses

Telford Shopping Centre is responsible for the social distancing measures within the centre and on their car parks. For more information visit their website. Their car parks will also be chargeable from 15 June.

Wellington

– Trial closure of Walker Street

– Suspension of some parking bays in Market Street

– Trial one way system along Church Street with a contra flow pop up cycle lane

More information can be viewed at www.telford.gov.uk/reopening.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Featured Article

PPE in a box is designed to help keep your business operating at peak efficiency while providing the added layer of safety

Mail order PPE kits and COVID-19 testing to keep businesses operating

My Occ Health, in partnership Summerfield Healthcare, has produced a must-have mail-order kit of PPE supplies which can be delivered to businesses.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

One of the social distancing warning signs that are now in place around the county. Photo: Shropshire Council

Social distancing measures put in place to help boost Shropshire’s towns

Shropshire Council is putting in place measures to ensure that people can safely and easily visit and navigate the county’s market towns in line with social distancing regulations as shops start to re-open from Monday.
Read Article
The entrance to the household recycling centre in Shrewsbury. Image Google Street View

Firefighters tackle fire at Shrewsbury’s recycling centre

Firefighters were called to a fire at Shrewsbury's household recycling centre in Battlefield this morning.
Read Article
Each centre will have signs in place to emphasise the need to maintain social distancing. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Measures in place to help shops and businesses re-open in Telford and Wrekin

Telford & Wrekin Council has been working to deliver a range of measures to enable shops and businesses within the borough’s district and neighbourhood centres to re-open.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Coaching is being given on a 1:1 basis in line with both government and ECB guidelines. Photo: Jo Edwards Photography

Cricket Academy Coach leads the way with training

An academy head coach has come up with “leading edge” plans to get youngsters at his club playing cricket again after the sport was halted due to COVID-19.
Read Article

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder will refuse to play

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder David Davis will refuse to play for Charlton Athletic once the season resumes.
Read Article
Scott McKenzie. Photo: Steve Brodie, © Telford Tigers 2019

McKenzie returns to Telford Tigers with dual role

Telford Tigers have announced the return of Scott McKenzie for the 2020/21 season. Scott McKenzie. Photo: Steve Brodie, © Telford Tigers 2019 McKenzie will return for his ninth year...
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Stuart Danks, DM Recruitment Director

DM Recruitment to take candidate registration process online

DM Recruitment are set to take their candidate registration process online from this summer.
Read Article
UCP's Greg Robertson with Morris Property's Liz Lowe at Arrow Point Retail Park, Shrewsbury

X marks the spot for new Arrow Point tenant

A luxury lifestyle furniture outlet has announced plans to open a new discount store at Morris Property’s Arrow Point Retail Park in Shrewsbury, trading as Outlet X.
Read Article
Hitherbest located on the Heath Hill Industrial Estate in Telford

Hitherbest marks 35 successful years in business

Telford engineering business Hitherbest Ltd will be marking its 35th anniversary on the 19 June.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Mariella Steele

Shropshire student wins prestigious national theatre places

A Drama and Music Scholar at Ellesmere College is living her dream after being accepted by both the National Youth Theatre and the British Youth Musical Theatre companies.
Read Article
Ludlow Speakers Toastmasters club is opening its doors to a global audience with its open evening on 22 June. Photo: Ludlow Speakers

Ludlow Public Speaking Club Goes Global

Lockdown has inspired a Ludlow public speaking club to open its doors to worldwide membership.
Read Article
Midlands Air Ambulance Charity volunteers

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Appeals For ‘Virtual’ Supporters

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is recruiting people in Shropshire to become ‘virtual’ supporters to help support its lifesaving cause.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Shrewsbury Folk Festival is launching a virtual festival for its followers on August 29th and 30th

Virtual festival to fill the void for folk fans

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed plans to host a two-day online event for its fans after being forced to postpone this year due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Every Thursday evening the theatre’s blue illuminations shine out as part of the nation’s 8 o’clock salute to the NHS

Virtual Curtain Up at The Holroyd Community Theatre

Plans continue to be made to ensure The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry remains at the heart of its North Shropshire and Welsh Borders community.
Read Article

Arts Alive launches programme of online shows

Arts Alive has curated a programme of online performances for communities across Shropshire.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Situated on the corner of the cobbled Fish Street and Grope Lane, the restaurant occupies a desirable location

French bistro and lounge bar to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre

A new French bistro and lounge bar is to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.
Read Article
The Furnace Kitchen

Furnace Kitchen fires back to life after coronavirus lockdown

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum’s Furnace Kitchen has reopened – the first of the museum sites to open its doors since the coronavirus lockdown began.
Read Article
Hannah Edwards

Shropshire farmer’s wife shows how to not make a fudge of it!

Just nine months ago a Shropshire mum and farmer’s wife left her job to work full-time on her career as an artisan fudge maker – and even lock-down can’t keep her from churning out the fudge!
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Article

Weather

Shropshire
moderate rain
13.6 ° C
14 °
13.3 °
93 %
4.1kmh
100 %
Sat
20 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
20 °
Tue
21 °
Wed
14 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP