Firefighters tackle fire at Shrewsbury’s recycling centre

Firefighters were called to a fire at Shrewsbury’s household recycling centre in Battlefield this morning.

The entrance to the household recycling centre in Shrewsbury. Image Google Street View

Four fire appliances from Shrewsbury and Tweedale were called to the recycling facility on Vanguard Way at around 10.22am.

The fire involved a large skip containing electrical goods for recycling.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used foam and small gear to extinguish the fire. A thermal imaging camera was also used.

1/1 Alert and quick thinking staff at Shrewsbury Recycling Centre were able to prevent a much more serious fire this morning allowing crews from @SFRS_Shrews and @sfrs_tweedale to contain the fire within the skip. Many thanks for your assistance👍#oncallfire pic.twitter.com/ttAn6n00Wt — Chris White (@SFRS_CWhite) June 12, 2020 2/2 On-call crews from Tweedale used the Foam Unit to impressively extinguish the fire. Fire investigation confirmed cause of fire as accidental @shropsfire #oncallfire pic.twitter.com/l5bzKPIdhu — Chris White (@SFRS_CWhite) June 12, 2020

The facility is currently closed to the public following the fire. In recent weeks Shropshire’s household recycling centres have seen a high demand following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Unfortunately Battlefield Household Recycling Centre is currently closed due to a fire on the premises. Apologies for any inconvenience, we will be open again as soon as we can. — Shropshire Council (@ShropCouncil) June 12, 2020

Supporting Shropshire Live...