Council and partners work together to help Wellington reopen

Wellington is preparing to reopen for business next week – introducing a range of measures aimed at getting the town’s economy moving and keeping people safe.

Lee Milburn of Ken Francis Butchers in Wellington Market

Telford & Wrekin Council has been working with Wellington Town Council on initiatives to enable shops and businesses to re-launch on Monday, June 15.

Councillors and other interested parties have held a series of walkabouts in the town to identify possible issues and pinch points.

Councillor Lee Carter, who represents Wellington and is Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood, Commercial Services & Regeneration on Telford & Wrekin Council said: “The research that has gone on during the past week has been an excellent example of partnership working to ensure shops and businesses will be able to operate safely in these challenging times.”

Measures introduced in Wellington include the installation of social distancing markings/signs in the town centre, trial closure of Walker St, suspension of some parking bays in Market St and a trial one-way system along Church Street.

Sally Themans of the Love Wellington campaign, which is supporting and promoting the town, said that she had held a virtual meeting with traders and representatives of the Highways and Public Protection departments of the council.

“We are arranging many initiatives to boost the town – including a floral competition, ‘welcome back’ banners and a ‘Lets Shop Local’ campaign. We want to get the town buzzing again soon, whilst always staying safe.”

Councillor Carter added: “We know that we might not get everything right first time and have committed to keeping everything under review.

“I would like to thank all the organisations that have taken part for their input and co-operation and I believe that what we have put in place will give our residents confidence that we have done everything we can to ensure non-essential shops can re-open in safely.

“We know it is vitally important to get the Wellington economy moving again following the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, while at the same time advising that people should only go out when absolutely necessary and stay home where possible.”

The costs of reopening Telford and Wrekin’s district centres are being supported by an allocation of £160,347 European Regional Development Fund money from a national fund of £50m.

