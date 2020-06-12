12.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, June 12, 2020
Home News

Coronavirus: Test and trace site to open at Ironbridge Park and Ride

By Shropshire Live

A drive-through coronavirus testing facility, part of the national test and trace initiative, is to open at the Ironbridge Park and Ride in Telford, that will help make it easy and quick for any borough resident to get tested.

The site will be established over the coming days and will remain open as long as the national effort requires it to be.

Telford & Wrekin Council worked with Government and the NHS, providing them with a number of suitable sites to choose for a permanent testing site, which will serve people in the borough and surrounding areas.

Each site was assessed for accessibility and security; also additional signage is being installed by the Council to prepare the site.

People in the borough experiencing a new, continuous cough, a high temperature, or a loss of or change in their normal sense of smell or taste, can book an appointment on the NHS website or by calling 119 to be tested for whether they currently have coronavirus.

Councillor Shaun Davies, Telford & Wrekin Council leader, said: “We have worked very hard and fast, with Government and other partners, to help set up this test centre.

“I would like to say thank you to the Council staff that have worked to make this happen alongside the political leadership of the Council, we are proud to be doing our part in helping the borough tackle coronavirus.”

“The site makes testing easily available to anyone who needs it in Telford and Wrekin.

“Anyone who develops symptoms can quickly get a test and find out whether they need to self-isolate with their household or safely return to a more normal life.”

The facility will be piloted for its first few days of operation.

To allow the testing site to operate, the Ironbridge Park and Ride service will no longer run. The impact of this will be kept under review as part of the Council’s recovery focus work in district centres around the borough.

Liz Noakes, the Director of Public Health at Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “Test and Trace is the next stage in the fight against coronavirus.

“Working with Public Health England, we will be using our local knowledge and expertise to control any outbreak that occurs in Telford and Wrekin. This testing site will be central to getting people tested easily and then help us understand if there are any outbreaks in Telford and Wrekin.

“It’s really important that everyone understands how the scheme works and people do the right thing and self-isolate if they are contacted by NHS Test and Trace.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Featured Article

PPE in a box is designed to help keep your business operating at peak efficiency while providing the added layer of safety

Mail order PPE kits and COVID-19 testing to keep businesses operating

My Occ Health, in partnership Summerfield Healthcare, has produced a must-have mail-order kit of PPE supplies which can be delivered to businesses.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Coronavirus: Test and trace site to open at Ironbridge Park and Ride

A drive-through coronavirus testing facility, part of the national test and trace initiative, is to open at the Ironbridge Park and Ride site.
Read Article
Lee Milburn of Ken Francis Butchers in Wellington Market

Council and partners work together to help Wellington reopen

Wellington is preparing to reopen for business next week – introducing a range of measures aimed at getting the town’s economy moving and keeping people safe.
Read Article
Shed master Martin White with LMS Ivatt Class 4 No 43106, one of the mothballed locomotives. Photo: Lesley Carr

Severn Valley Railway looks to an August reopening

The Severn Valley Railway is gearing up to reopen to the public during August after closing its doors in mid-March as the coronavirus pandemic escalated and lockdown began across the UK.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Coaching is being given on a 1:1 basis in line with both government and ECB guidelines. Photo: Jo Edwards Photography

Cricket Academy Coach leads the way with training

An academy head coach has come up with “leading edge” plans to get youngsters at his club playing cricket again after the sport was halted due to COVID-19.
Read Article

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder will refuse to play

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder David Davis will refuse to play for Charlton Athletic once the season resumes.
Read Article
Scott McKenzie. Photo: Steve Brodie, © Telford Tigers 2019

McKenzie returns to Telford Tigers with dual role

Telford Tigers have announced the return of Scott McKenzie for the 2020/21 season. Scott McKenzie. Photo: Steve Brodie, © Telford Tigers 2019 McKenzie will return for his ninth year...
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Stuart Danks, DM Recruitment Director

DM Recruitment to take candidate registration process online

DM Recruitment are set to take their candidate registration process online from this summer.
Read Article
UCP's Greg Robertson with Morris Property's Liz Lowe at Arrow Point Retail Park, Shrewsbury

X marks the spot for new Arrow Point tenant

A luxury lifestyle furniture outlet has announced plans to open a new discount store at Morris Property’s Arrow Point Retail Park in Shrewsbury, trading as Outlet X.
Read Article
Hitherbest located on the Heath Hill Industrial Estate in Telford

Hitherbest marks 35 successful years in business

Telford engineering business Hitherbest Ltd will be marking its 35th anniversary on the 19 June.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Mariella Steele

Shropshire student wins prestigious national theatre places

A Drama and Music Scholar at Ellesmere College is living her dream after being accepted by both the National Youth Theatre and the British Youth Musical Theatre companies.
Read Article
Ludlow Speakers Toastmasters club is opening its doors to a global audience with its open evening on 22 June. Photo: Ludlow Speakers

Ludlow Public Speaking Club Goes Global

Lockdown has inspired a Ludlow public speaking club to open its doors to worldwide membership.
Read Article
Midlands Air Ambulance Charity volunteers

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Appeals For ‘Virtual’ Supporters

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is recruiting people in Shropshire to become ‘virtual’ supporters to help support its lifesaving cause.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Shrewsbury Folk Festival is launching a virtual festival for its followers on August 29th and 30th

Virtual festival to fill the void for folk fans

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed plans to host a two-day online event for its fans after being forced to postpone this year due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Every Thursday evening the theatre’s blue illuminations shine out as part of the nation’s 8 o’clock salute to the NHS

Virtual Curtain Up at The Holroyd Community Theatre

Plans continue to be made to ensure The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry remains at the heart of its North Shropshire and Welsh Borders community.
Read Article

Arts Alive launches programme of online shows

Arts Alive has curated a programme of online performances for communities across Shropshire.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Situated on the corner of the cobbled Fish Street and Grope Lane, the restaurant occupies a desirable location

French bistro and lounge bar to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre

A new French bistro and lounge bar is to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.
Read Article
The Furnace Kitchen

Furnace Kitchen fires back to life after coronavirus lockdown

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum’s Furnace Kitchen has reopened – the first of the museum sites to open its doors since the coronavirus lockdown began.
Read Article
Hannah Edwards

Shropshire farmer’s wife shows how to not make a fudge of it!

Just nine months ago a Shropshire mum and farmer’s wife left her job to work full-time on her career as an artisan fudge maker – and even lock-down can’t keep her from churning out the fudge!
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Article

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
12.4 ° C
13 °
11.7 °
93 %
1kmh
100 %
Fri
18 °
Sat
21 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
21 °
Tue
20 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP