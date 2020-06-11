Trust trials video clinics in response to coronavirus pandemic

The Trust that runs Shropshire’s acute hospitals is trialling the use of video clinics in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Patients at a number of clinics at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs the Royal Shrewsbury and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, will be able to access their appointments from home and attend certain appointment virtually via phone, device or PC.

Video clinics can be used for a range of patients and are, in general, suitable for people who do not need a physical examination or test.

Using video clinics supports SaTH’s coronavirus response by:

– Preventing the transmission of the disease by reducing the need for patients to attend a clinic setting

– Allowing clinicians to speak to patients who may be at risk, self-isolating or have difficulties accessing appropriate transport

– Improving the patient experience by reducing unnecessary travel, car parking and time taken out of the day to attend a clinic setting

SaTH is trialling ‘Attend Anywhere’ video clinics thoroughly to ensure patients receive a quality experience, ahead of a Trust-wide rollout. Video clinics for follow-up appointments have so far been successfully trialled in Paediatrics, Diabetes, Therapies and Urology with other specialties to follow.

Feedback from clinicians and patients has been positive.

Susan Baillie, who used the system for an appointment for her child, said: “My child found the clinic enjoyable and felt safe due to staying home. As always, we had great service and I have full confidence in both the service and advice.”

Dr Richard Brough, Consultant Paediatrician, who was one of the first to trial the new system, said: “Attend Anywhere is a great addition to my clinical tool belt. It has some of the advantages of a face-to-face consultation with the ease of a telephone call for the patients.

“The patients seem to love it, and I would miss it if it were not available.”



