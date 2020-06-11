12.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, June 11, 2020
Home News

Pedestrian zone being created in centre of Shrewsbury to help keep people safe

By Shropshire Live

Areas of Shrewsbury town centre are set to be traffic-free during part of the day under plans to make the town safe for people during coronavirus restrictions. 

Shops are due to start reopening from June 15, and preparations are being put in place to enable people to maintain social distancing while visiting the town centre. 

The main proposal involves creating a central pedestrian zone for a period of the day by diverting inbound traffic along Town Walls rather than up Wyle Cop and onto High Street between 11am and 6pm. Traffic will still be able to come up Castle Street, along St Mary’s Street and down Wyle Cop, but not along High Street. 

That will mean High Street and Shoplatch will be completely free of vehicles, enabling the road to be used by pedestrians, and allowing the potential use of loading bays being used as seating areas. 

The plans are part of a range of urgent initiatives being proposed by the Shrewsbury Recovery Taskforce, made up of representatives from Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council and Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID). 

Councillor Peter Nutting, leader of Shropshire Council, said: “The key message from Public Health England is that town centres need to allow as much space as possible for people to observe social distancing rules to help prevent the spread of the virus. 

“The most effective way of doing that is to reduce traffic from the centre of Shrewsbury so people are not restricted to only using pavements. 

“By allowing roads to be used by pedestrians, it gives more space for safe queuing zones outside shops, which is a key public health requirement.” 

All changes to road layouts and traffic movement will be carried out under formal ‘experimental traffic orders’, which means consultation will be carried out as the schemes are operational. They will all be operated on a trial basis, with the option to quickly remove them if necessary. 

Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, Councillor Alan Mosley, said: “One of Shrewsbury’s charms is its narrow streets and medieval road layout, but that presents obvious challenges when trying to create more space for people to enjoy the town centre in a safe way. 

“Reducing through traffic and making the town centre more easily accessible on foot and cycle is one of the main priorities identified in the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan, and these temporary road closures are an ideal way of putting those plans into action. 

“However, we are all very aware that businesses need access for deliveries and I know colleagues within the recovery taskforce are speaking with businesses about how best to manage deliveries, and those conversations are ongoing within what is an excellent example of partnership working in the best interests of all those who live, work and visit our town.” 

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said people could suggest ideas to make the town centre safe on the Big Town Plan website at www.shrewsburybigtownplan.org 

He said: “Above all we want to make sure that local people and visitors feel welcome and safe coming to the town centre over the summer months. 

“Creating a pedestrian zone on key streets will allow more creative use of the space, such as safely-distanced seating zones. which could be used by cafes, bars and restaurants. It’s important to note that access to all town centre car parks will be maintained through this plan. 

“There are a range of other benefits of reducing through traffic, and we want to make the environment more welcoming so people are inclined to spend more time in the town centre whilst still maintaining social distancing. 

“We are discussing ways we can help businesses manage deliveries and will be announcing our further plans for promoting the town to visitors during these challenging times shortly.” 

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Featured Article

PPE in a box is designed to help keep your business operating at peak efficiency while providing the added layer of safety

Mail order PPE kits and COVID-19 testing to keep businesses operating

My Occ Health, in partnership Summerfield Healthcare, has produced a must-have mail-order kit of PPE supplies which can be delivered to businesses.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Midlands Air Ambulance - Generic

Air ambulance called to injured cyclist in Church Stretton

A girl required trauma care from ambulance staff this morning after coming of her bicycle in Shropshire.
Read Article

Pedestrian zone being created in centre of Shrewsbury to help keep people safe

Areas of Shrewsbury town centre are set to be traffic-free during part of the day under plans to make the town safe for people during coronavirus restrictions.
Read Article

Trust trials video clinics in response to coronavirus pandemic

The Trust that runs Shropshire’s acute hospitals is trialling the use of video clinics in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Coaching is being given on a 1:1 basis in line with both government and ECB guidelines. Photo: Jo Edwards Photography

Cricket Academy Coach leads the way with training

An academy head coach has come up with “leading edge” plans to get youngsters at his club playing cricket again after the sport was halted due to COVID-19.
Read Article

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder will refuse to play

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder David Davis will refuse to play for Charlton Athletic once the season resumes.
Read Article
Scott McKenzie. Photo: Steve Brodie, © Telford Tigers 2019

McKenzie returns to Telford Tigers with dual role

Telford Tigers have announced the return of Scott McKenzie for the 2020/21 season. Scott McKenzie. Photo: Steve Brodie, © Telford Tigers 2019 McKenzie will return for his ninth year...
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Mark Dickin, who heads up the Ricoh 3D printing operation

Apprenticeship programme shortlisted for prestigious award

The training programme of additive manufacturing specialist Ricoh has been shortlisted for a prestigious Midlands award.
Read Article
Marches LEP director Gill Hamer

Shropshire businesses urged to sign up for renewable energy scheme

Businesses and organisations across Shropshire are being urged to sign up for a scheme which will help them meet the cost of installing renewable energy on their premises.
Read Article
Links Electrical Supplies intend to use the unit as a trade counter

Electrical wholesalers complete letting of Gains Park retail unit as part of expansion

An electrical wholesaler with branches across Shropshire and Mid Wales has completed the letting of a unit in Gains Park, to the west of Shrewsbury town centre.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Mariella Steele

Shropshire student wins prestigious national theatre places

A Drama and Music Scholar at Ellesmere College is living her dream after being accepted by both the National Youth Theatre and the British Youth Musical Theatre companies.
Read Article
Ludlow Speakers Toastmasters club is opening its doors to a global audience with its open evening on 22 June. Photo: Ludlow Speakers

Ludlow Public Speaking Club Goes Global

Lockdown has inspired a Ludlow public speaking club to open its doors to worldwide membership.
Read Article
Midlands Air Ambulance Charity volunteers

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Appeals For ‘Virtual’ Supporters

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is recruiting people in Shropshire to become ‘virtual’ supporters to help support its lifesaving cause.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Shrewsbury Folk Festival is launching a virtual festival for its followers on August 29th and 30th

Virtual festival to fill the void for folk fans

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed plans to host a two-day online event for its fans after being forced to postpone this year due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Every Thursday evening the theatre’s blue illuminations shine out as part of the nation’s 8 o’clock salute to the NHS

Virtual Curtain Up at The Holroyd Community Theatre

Plans continue to be made to ensure The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry remains at the heart of its North Shropshire and Welsh Borders community.
Read Article

Arts Alive launches programme of online shows

Arts Alive has curated a programme of online performances for communities across Shropshire.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

The Furnace Kitchen

Furnace Kitchen fires back to life after coronavirus lockdown

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum’s Furnace Kitchen has reopened – the first of the museum sites to open its doors since the coronavirus lockdown began.
Read Article
Hannah Edwards

Shropshire farmer’s wife shows how to not make a fudge of it!

Just nine months ago a Shropshire mum and farmer’s wife left her job to work full-time on her career as an artisan fudge maker – and even lock-down can’t keep her from churning out the fudge!
Read Article
Lajina Leal

Shropshire Spicing Guru launches Curry Club

A Shropshire Spicing Guru wants to help families caught in the lockdown to make simple dishes together in a fun, sociable way so they can cook and then eat together enjoying tasty, authentic home style Indian food.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Article

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
12.1 ° C
13 °
11.1 °
87 %
6.2kmh
75 %
Thu
15 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
19 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP