Air ambulance called to injured cyclist in Church Stretton

A girl required trauma care from ambulance staff this morning after coming of her bicycle in Shropshire.

The incident happened on Sandford Avenue in Church Stretton at 8.30am today.

Two ambulances and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a MERIT doctor on board attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find a cyclist, a girl, who had reportedly fallen off her bike and had sustained potential serious injuries.

“She was given a full assessment on scene and her condition treated. Once stabilised she was taken by land ambulance on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further trauma care.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...