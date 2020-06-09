Shropshire headteacher praises young children for settling into new school routine

A Shropshire headteacher has praised children as young as four for settling “so well” into the new school routine.

Martin Stott, headteacher at Old Hall School

Martin Stott, the headteacher at the Old Hall School, said he was slightly worried how the children would respond despite all the careful planning and thought that went into their return but that he needn’t have and they had “taken it in their stride”.

The Wellington school joined schools across the country welcoming back Year Six, Year One and Reception children on Monday, June 1.

It had remained open during lockdown for key worker children.

On Friday Mr Stott sent a letter to parents praising the school’s youngest children adding “I don’t think we could have hoped for a more successful transition back”.

He said year six had seen the biggest change going from moving between classrooms and specialist teachers for different subjects to working with one member of staff in the same classroom.

“Despite the huge change for Year 6, I’m really impressed by the way in which they have conducted themselves and they seem to be really enjoying their return,” he added.

The school has put in place an appropriate PE and Games schedule keeping in line with social distancing guidelines which Mr Stott has said proved really popular with the year six children who had greatly missed taking part in sport with their peers.

It includes adapted cricket training, athletics with plans also in place for tennis.

Children have been keeping within bubbles but the school also has encouraged lessons aimed at getting children to think about other ways they could interact with children outside their bubble.

Suggestions included waving, smiling and singing a song for each other.



“The children and staff have shown remarkable resilience during the 11 weeks they have been in this situation and to their credit, have adapted incredibly well,” he said.



Mr Stott said he had also received numerous enquiries from other parents about timings for other year groups to return.



“The children are missing their school and we are missing them too. I have said parents at the moment know as much as we know but we are keeping in regular contact with our families to ensure learning at home continues to be fully supported.



“We know this is a difficult time and has been a huge challenge for everyone and as a school community we want to offer as much support as possible.”

