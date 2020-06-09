Man arrested in connection with arson attack in Wellington

Police investigating an arson attack in Wellington town centre on Sunday afternoon have arrested a man.

Officers investigating the incident this morning arrested a 24-year-old on suspicion of arson. He is currently in police custody.

At just before 5pm on Sunday Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the fire involving three wheelie bins at the back of Maddies Café which had spread to the roof of a nearby building.

Two fire appliances from Wellington along with operations and fire investigation officers attended the fire. Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

