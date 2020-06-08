Police investigate arson attack in Wellington town centre

Police are carrying out enquiries following an arson attack in Wellington town centre.

At just before 5pm on Sunday Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended a fire involving three wheelie bins at the back of Maddies Café which had spread to the roof of a nearby building.

Two fire appliances from Wellington along with operations and fire investigation officers attended. Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire.

Fire investigation officers believe the bins were set on fire deliberately and police are treating the fire as arson.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and are ken for anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident or may have CCTV or information that could help with enquiries to get in contact.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DS Danielle Logan on 101 ext 5936 quoting reference 477s 070620 or alternatively information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

