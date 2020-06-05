Marjorie, 90, raises funds for local Oswestry charity

An Oswestry resident who recently turned 90, is raising funds for local charity Qube as part of the 2.6 Charity Challenge.

Marjorie Marsden with her Great Grandson Jack

Mrs Marjorie Marsden, who celebrated her milestone birthday on 14 April, is a regular user of Qube in Oswestry and attends both the Tuesday morning social group and Monday afternoon reading for pleasure sessions.

“All charities are suffering a severe drop in income levels due to the recent crisis which has affected people’s fundraising efforts” explained Marjorie, “So the 2.6 Challenge is a fantastic way of getting much needed monies to all those organisations which do so much to help so many local communities. Without the services of the Qube and its dedicated staff, I wouldn’t have much of a social life so that’s why I wanted to support them.”

Despite having limited mobility due to two joint replacement operations and suffering from arthritis, Marjorie likes nothing better than getting out and about in the local countryside which she enjoys from the comfort of her wheelchair.

It was the joy of seeing Nature springing into life as the weather warmed up that gave her the idea for her charity challenge of observing, naming and photographing 26 species of wildflowers that grow abundantly in and around Oswestry.

Chief Officer Laurel Roberts said ‘We have been overwhelmed by the support given by the people who use Qube’s services during the 2.6 challenge. We are so grateful to Marjorie for doing her bit and look forward to welcoming her and the other social group members back to Qube when it is safe to do so’.

The recent lockdown has meant that Qube has had to close its doors temporarily to the social groups that Marjorie attends but it has been continuing to support its members remotely through telephone befriending, shopping services and signposting to other support services.

When the project is complete, Marjorie’s photos will be displayed on Qube’s website – together with a link for family and friends to follow to a fundraising page where they can donate.

Many other aspects of Qube’s work can be found on their website www.qube-oca.org.uk and regular updates can be found on social media. It is also possible to make a donation to enable Qube to carry on their vital support.

