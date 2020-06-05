12.1 C
Man forced to drive stranger from Shrewsbury to ferry port

By Shropshire Live

A police investigation is underway after a man was forced to drive a stranger from Shrewsbury towards a ferry port in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened at around 1.30am this morning (Friday 5 June) when a man, in his 30s, was approached by another man on Holyhead Road in Bicton who demanded he drive him to a ferry port.

The victim drove the man towards Birmingham before he was able to stop the vehicle and seek assistance from highway workers.

Detectives are treating the incident as a kidnapping and are appealing for anyone with information.

The suspect is described as white, aged mid to late 20s, medium build with short brown hair. He was wearing black jeans and a waist length jacket which was shiny. He spoke with an Irish accent.

DC Nick Williams, from Shrewsbury CID, said: “We want to know who this man is and how he came to be in Bicton in the first instance and would ask anyone who has any information that could help our enquiries to get in contact. Perhaps someone dropped him off in Bicton or saw someone of a similar description earlier in the day.”

Anyone with information should contact DC Williams on 01743 237439, or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Latest Articles

