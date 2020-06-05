Man charged following rape of 13-year-old in Shrewsbury

A man has been charged after a 13-year-old was raped in Shrewsbury in April.

John Patrick, 39, of no fixed abode, has been charged with rape and appeared via virtual court from Shrewsbury Police Station this afternoon where he was remanded in custody.

On Wednesday police made an appeal for information on the whereabouts of John Patrick asking for the public’s help in locating him.

He was arrested on suspicion of rape in Huddersfield on Thursday morning and brought to Shrewsbury.

The incident happened on Monday 13 April in the Frankwell area of Shrewsbury.

