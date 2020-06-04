Man arrested on suspicion of rape following police appeal

Police have made an arrest following an appeal for help to locate a man wanted in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old girl in Shrewsbury.

Yesterday detectives appealed for anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

This morning the 39-year-old was arrested on suspicion of rape in Huddersfield. He is currently in police custody.

The man was wanted in connection with the incident which took place in the Frankwell area of Shrewsbury on Monday 13 April.

Detective Inspector Rich Roberts said: “I’d like to thank members of the public for sharing our appeal so widely. A 39-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.”

