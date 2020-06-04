Ludlow 10 race goes virtual

Ludlow 10, an annual 10km race through Ludlow’s medieval streets, is to go virtual this year as due to the restrictions in place around the Covid-19 outbreak.

Runners taking park in the 2019 Ludlow 10. Photo: David Woodfield

The race, which attracted nearly 400 runners last year, would have been the fourth Ludlow 10. However, organisers are determined to keep their runners motivated by awarding medals for 10km runs carried out at any time and place over the weekend of Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th July 2020 when the race was due to take place.

The event is being organised by BeEndurance, who also run the Storm the Castle duathlon. One of the organisers, Matt Green, is encouraging people to sign up now. He comments, “We were devastated to have to cancel the event as it has gained such a loyal following over the last few years. Many people are in need of positive goals to work towards right now, so we decided to create a virtual race where the runners’ hard work can still be recognised and awarded with our medals.

“The beauty of the virtual race is that runners can complete their 10km run anywhere they like – on roads, trails or even on a treadmill. All we ask is that runners abide by Government guidelines regarding travel, exercise and social distancing.

“This is a great way to stay in shape whilst raising money for a worthy cause.”

The event is open to all to sign up for, and participants must register in advance. The cost is £10 per person and all profits will be donated to a local NHS charity. Be Endurance will provide coaching plans to help get runners in shape for the 10km, and they will be asking runners to use some sports timing software to track their run, which will collate all of the results.

For more information and to sign up visit www.ludlow10.com.

