12.6 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Home News

Virgin Media work to see one-way closure of Sundorne Road in Shrewsbury

By Chris Pritchard

As Virgin Media expands its fibre broadband and tv services to Shrewsbury, a one-way closure of Sundorne Road from Heathgates roundabout will be in place for a week at the end of this month.

Virgin Media cabinets located on Sundorne Road in Shrewsbury. Photo: Chris Pritchard
Virgin Media cabinets located on Sundorne Road in Shrewsbury. Photo: Chris Pritchard

Virgin Media contractor Comex will be installing 700 metres of microtube in the footways and construct connecting tees and cabinets during the works which will take place from 29 June.

Most of the work is currently being completed using temporary traffic lights on Sundorne Road, but one particular section will involve operatives excavating near to the Heathgates roundabout with temporary traffic lights unsuitable due to the location.

The one-way closure will prevent traffic entering Sundorne Road from Heathgates roundabout, vehicles will be able to exit onto the roundabout as normal. Whitchurch Road and Featherbed Lane will be used as the diversion route from  Heathgates roundabout.

Comex has been working to bring Virgin Media services to the Sundorne area of Shrewsbury since earlier this year. Many residential streets have already had works completed ready for homes to be connected, should they choose to subscribe to the service.

Shropshire Council says that Cadent Gas have also applied to carry out a new customer connection at the same location which will also require a road closure, and they have been asked to work collaboratively with Virgin Media.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
- Advertising -

News

News

A sign that has been defaced and a poster left by activists in Ludlow. Photo: Shropshire Council

Coronavirus warning signs vandalised in Ludlow

Shropshire Council is appealing for witnesses to come forward following the vandalism of coronavirus warning signs in Ludlow.
Read Article
Virgin Media cabinets located on Sundorne Road in Shrewsbury. Photo: Chris Pritchard

Virgin Media work to see one-way closure of Sundorne Road in Shrewsbury

As Virgin Media expands its fibre broadband and tv services to Shrewsbury, a one-way closure of Sundorne Road from Heathgates roundabout will be in place for a week at the end of this month.
Read Article
Philip Dunne MP

Dunne disenfranchised by new House of Commons voting system

South Shropshire MP Philip Dunne has criticised the return to voting only in person in the House of Commons, while the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder will refuse to play

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder David Davis will refuse to play for Charlton Athletic once the season resumes.
Read Article
Scott McKenzie. Photo: Steve Brodie, © Telford Tigers 2019

McKenzie returns to Telford Tigers with dual role

Telford Tigers have announced the return of Scott McKenzie for the 2020/21 season. Scott McKenzie. Photo: Steve Brodie, © Telford Tigers 2019 McKenzie will return for his ninth year...
Read Article
Cathie Sabin OBE

Tribute paid to Shropshire’s Cathie Sabin OBE

Tribute has been paid to Shropshire’s Cathie Sabin OBE, the LTA’s first female president, who was was an inspiration and a friend to many.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Bespoke Computing Marketing Assistant Bethany Mullen (left) and Managing Director, Chris Pallett

Local IT company is asking the right questions

Shropshire IT Solutions firm, Bespoke Computing Ltd, is thinking outside the box when it comes to supporting businesses through during and post-lockdown.
Read Article

Vistry sales centres reopen in Shropshire by appointment only

Vistry Group sales offices and show homes across Shropshire are opening their doors to visitors for the first time in two months, on an appointment-only basis.
Read Article
Andrew Bowcott

Shropshire business to donate 10 percent of first three months’ takings to Severn Hospice

A Shropshire-based businessman, who has just reopened his oven valeting business, will donate 10 percent of his first three months’ takings to Severn Hospice.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity volunteers

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Appeals For ‘Virtual’ Supporters

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is recruiting people in Shropshire to become ‘virtual’ supporters to help support its lifesaving cause.
Read Article
Eglantyne Jebb

Ellesmere College launches new scholarship in memory of Save the Children founder

A unique educational opportunity is being offered by Ellesmere College to commemorate the centenary of the Save the Children charity and its locally-born founder, Eglantyne Jebb.
Read Article
Bevan is available alongside the rest of the Blue Ribbon Collection

Bevan and companions aim to raise £10,000 to Help NHS Heroes

Britain’s oldest remaining teddy bear manufacturer is aiming to raise over £10,000 to support the NHS, as management announced today they were already more than half way to their target.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Shrewsbury Folk Festival is launching a virtual festival for its followers on August 29th and 30th

Virtual festival to fill the void for folk fans

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed plans to host a two-day online event for its fans after being forced to postpone this year due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Every Thursday evening the theatre’s blue illuminations shine out as part of the nation’s 8 o’clock salute to the NHS

Virtual Curtain Up at The Holroyd Community Theatre

Plans continue to be made to ensure The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry remains at the heart of its North Shropshire and Welsh Borders community.
Read Article

Arts Alive launches programme of online shows

Arts Alive has curated a programme of online performances for communities across Shropshire.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hannah Edwards

Shropshire farmer’s wife shows how to not make a fudge of it!

Just nine months ago a Shropshire mum and farmer’s wife left her job to work full-time on her career as an artisan fudge maker – and even lock-down can’t keep her from churning out the fudge!
Read Article
Lajina Leal

Shropshire Spicing Guru launches Curry Club

A Shropshire Spicing Guru wants to help families caught in the lockdown to make simple dishes together in a fun, sociable way so they can cook and then eat together enjoying tasty, authentic home style Indian food.
Read Article

Wood’s Crown the Pub Snack Champion

Shropshire brewery, Wood’s, has used lockdown time to settle a highly controversial debate and find out what the ultimate pub snack is.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
12.6 ° C
13 °
11.7 °
93 %
3.1kmh
75 %
Wed
12 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
15 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP