Virgin Media work to see one-way closure of Sundorne Road in Shrewsbury

As Virgin Media expands its fibre broadband and tv services to Shrewsbury, a one-way closure of Sundorne Road from Heathgates roundabout will be in place for a week at the end of this month.

Virgin Media cabinets located on Sundorne Road in Shrewsbury. Photo: Chris Pritchard

Virgin Media contractor Comex will be installing 700 metres of microtube in the footways and construct connecting tees and cabinets during the works which will take place from 29 June.

Most of the work is currently being completed using temporary traffic lights on Sundorne Road, but one particular section will involve operatives excavating near to the Heathgates roundabout with temporary traffic lights unsuitable due to the location.

The one-way closure will prevent traffic entering Sundorne Road from Heathgates roundabout, vehicles will be able to exit onto the roundabout as normal. Whitchurch Road and Featherbed Lane will be used as the diversion route from Heathgates roundabout.

Comex has been working to bring Virgin Media services to the Sundorne area of Shrewsbury since earlier this year. Many residential streets have already had works completed ready for homes to be connected, should they choose to subscribe to the service.

Shropshire Council says that Cadent Gas have also applied to carry out a new customer connection at the same location which will also require a road closure, and they have been asked to work collaboratively with Virgin Media.

