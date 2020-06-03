Shrewsbury’s Harlescott park and ride returns on trial basis

Shrewsbury’s Harlescott park and ride service has returned to service on a trial basis and in line with social distancing guidance.

The Harlescott park and ride site. Image: Google Street View

The move comes as people start to return to work, and town centre shops prepare to re-open on Monday 15 June.

With social distancing capacity reductions, the vehicles have an advisory capacity of ten passengers although the drivers will not leave vulnerable passengers and will carry over the advisory capacity if required to do so.

Steve Davenport, Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“Initially this is a trial to understand how well received this service is before consideration is given to extending the service and reopening the Meole Brace and Oxon park and ride sites.

“The health and safety of drivers and passengers is a priority and all appropriate guidance will be followed to ensure that people can use the service safely.”

All three park and ride sites temporarily closed after the last journey on Saturday 28 March.

Supporting Shropshire Live...