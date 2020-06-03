Police seek help to trace man wanted on suspicion of rape

Police are appealing for help to trace a man wanted in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old girl in Shrewsbury earlier this year.

John Patrick, 39, is wanted on suspicion of rape

John Patrick, 39, of no fixed abode, is wanted on suspicion of rape following the incident in Frankwell on Monday 13 April.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward. It is thought John Patrick, who has a distinctive face tattoo, could be anywhere in the country.

Detective Inspector Rich Roberts, said: “We believe John Patrick could pose a significant risk. Extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate him however the nature of his lifestyle has meant he has continued to evade police custody.

“He is a rough sleeper who we know travels to various parts of the country and would urge anyone who has information about his whereabouts to let us know immediately on 999.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should ring West Mercia Police on 999.

