Coronavirus warning signs vandalised in Ludlow

Shropshire Council is appealing for witnesses to come forward following the vandalism of coronavirus warning signs in Ludlow.

A sign that has been defaced and a poster left by activists in Ludlow. Photo: Shropshire Council

As part of work to encourage people to safely visit the county’s market towns, the signs – using Department for Transport designs – started to go up around Shropshire last Thursday to remind people about social distancing.

In Ludlow signs have been defaced, removed or replaced. All have been reported to the police and local people and traders are being asked for help to identify the perpetrators.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“I’m shocked by this and struggling to understand why people would choose to vandalise signs that are designed to encourage people to safely visit and get around our market towns. I urge anyone with anyone information to come forward.

“I am aware from colleagues elsewhere in the country of similar acts of vandalism. So far we have been lucky with Ludlow the only market town hit. In other parts of the country temporary traffic management measures for cycle lanes are being vandalised, signs disappearing and cones thrown away.

“We have reported the matter to the police who are keeping an eye on things, and they are treating these acts as theft and vandalism. But we now need the help of local people to stop this happening again – and we especially ask local traders to review any CCTV footage they may have that may assist the police in their enquiries.”

Any signs that have been removed are being replaced, and posters left by activists will be removed.

Supporting Shropshire Live...