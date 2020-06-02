20.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Home News

Prestigious royal award given to five Shropshire volunteer groups

By Chris Pritchard

Five Shropshire voluntary groups are to receive The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service which aims to recognise outstanding work that benefits their local communities.

Newport and District Agricultural Society chairman of trustees Tony Asson is delighted that the society’s work has been recognised
Newport and District Agricultural Society chairman of trustees Tony Asson is delighted that the society’s work has been recognised

The award was created in 2002 to celebrate the Queen’s Golden Jubilee and is the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK. Recipients are announced each year on 2nd June, the anniversary of the Queen’s Coronation.

The five Shropshire groups receiving the award this year are Friends of Telford Town Park, The Shrewsbury Ark, Newport and District Agricultural Society, Shrewsbury’s Foodbank PLUS and CEDAR Education.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Mrs Anna Turner JP said:

“The successful award winners are a reflection of the huge amount of generous, innovative work done in the county. The work they do is done selflessly for the benefit of others, but at the same time is hugely enjoyed.

“Every time I hear of a group that is worthy of this prestigious award I feel a glow of warmth and pride that we have a county so conscientiously doing so much to enhance our community.

“I would like to thank the winners and also thank the other nominations who have not picked up an award this year but nevertheless were of an extraordinarily high standard and prove that volunteering thrives at a grass roots level in Shropshire.”

Friends of Telford Town Park

The Friends of Telford Town Park say they are delighted and honoured to have been included in the list of 230 charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service this year.

Commenting on the award, Chris Pettman, the Chairman of the Friends, said: “We are thrilled that our group has been recognised with this prestigious award which reflects not only the dedication and teamwork of our volunteers but also  the support received from a number of a number of other local organisations including Parish Councils and private companies that appreciate the value of Telford Town Park to the community of Telford and beyond.”

The Shrewsbury Ark

The Shrewsbury Ark and The Shrewsbury Ark charity shop say they are honoured to receive the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service. The Shrewsbury Ark runs day centre and outreach services in the Shrewsbury area and has over 60 volunteers.

The well-known charity is based opposite Shrewsbury station and offers basic facilities, hot food and emotional and administrative support to those in need.  Working alongside a small, dedicated team of staff, volunteers are responsible for the day to day running of the centre from cooking and cleaning to form filling and mentoring.

Supporting the day centre both financially and by providing clothing and other items free of charge for clients, The Ark Charity shop on Castle Street employs a manager and is supported by another committed team of volunteers. Volunteer roles vary from sorting stock to admin and serving customers.

Chair of the Ark, Karen Higgins says: “The Shrewsbury Ark day centre and shop simply would not exist without our hugely dedicated team of volunteers.  We are absolutely delighted that their hard work and commitment has been recognised in this way.   It’s a wonderful opportunity to thank each one of them for their service to the homeless and vulnerable in our community.”

Newport and District Agricultural Society

Representatives of the Newport and District Agricultural Society will receive the award from Mrs Anna Turner, Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, in the autumn.

The society’s objectives are to promote agriculture, the environment and the rural community. It achieves this by organising the Newport Show held in July each year showcasing the best of British agriculture. It has held 110 annual shows, the first one being in 1890. Sadly, this year’s show has been cancelled due to the pandemic but will be returning in 2021.

The society also acts as custodian to Chetwynd Deer Park, a 200 acre conservation area just outside Newport. As well as being the venue for the annual show, the society also utilises the park to provide educational workshops and facilities for local schools throughout the year.

The society’s chairman of trustees, Tony Asson, said: “We are delighted that the society’s work has been recognised. We have over 250 volunteers who are totally dedicated to putting on a high quality annual show. In a year when it has been necessary to cancel the show, this will be a great boost to morale as we start to think about the 2021 show.”

Cllr Lyn Fowler, Newport’s deputy mayor, nominated the society for the award. She said: “Newport Show has been part of the town’s life for many generations and it never ceases to amaze me how this dedicated team of volunteers are so enthusiastic about the society’s work. I offer them my sincere congratulations.”

Foodbank PLUS

Commenting on the award, a spokesperson for Foodbank PLUS in Shrewsbury said: “We are thrilled and honoured to announce that Foodbank PLUS has been awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service 2020.

“We could not be prouder nor more grateful for every single one of our volunteer colleagues, who give their time, skills, expertise and most importantly themselves, to the work of Foodbank PLUS.

“Thank you to every one of our team who, week in week out, bring enthusiasm and positivity to their role and enable lives in our community to be transformed.”

Pam Moseley who made the nomination said: “I was pleased to put Foodbank PLUS forward for this award and absolutely delighted to learn that they have received it. As a local councillor, I have worked with the Foodbank for seven years, and so know what a real difference the team makes to local people‘s lives, not just immediate help with food, but also through the other projects which help turn lives around.

“Every client is treated with respect, kindness and empathy by the wonderful team of volunteers. Also, two recent challenges – the floods and the Corona pandemic – have shown how resilient and adaptable the team are, in keeping the service going despite everything. The volunteers really do deserve this recognition.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
- Advertising -

News

News

Police appeal for witnesses and CCTV images following Telford fire

Police are appealing for anyone who has CCTV or witnessed a large fire on Halesfield industrial estate in Telford on Sunday to come forward.
Read Article
Kevin Davis

Bridgnorth deaths: Second man named

Following the deaths of two men in Bridgnorth on Thursday 21 May police have today named the second man who died.
Read Article
Newport and District Agricultural Society chairman of trustees Tony Asson is delighted that the society’s work has been recognised

Prestigious royal award given to five Shropshire volunteer groups

Five Shropshire voluntary groups are to receive The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service which aims to recognise outstanding work that benefits their local communities.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder will refuse to play

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder David Davis will refuse to play for Charlton Athletic once the season resumes.
Read Article
Scott McKenzie. Photo: Steve Brodie, © Telford Tigers 2019

McKenzie returns to Telford Tigers with dual role

Telford Tigers have announced the return of Scott McKenzie for the 2020/21 season. Scott McKenzie. Photo: Steve Brodie, © Telford Tigers 2019 McKenzie will return for his ninth year...
Read Article
Cathie Sabin OBE

Tribute paid to Shropshire’s Cathie Sabin OBE

Tribute has been paid to Shropshire’s Cathie Sabin OBE, the LTA’s first female president, who was was an inspiration and a friend to many.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Andrew Bowcott

Shropshire business to donate 10 percent of first three months’ takings to Severn Hospice

A Shropshire-based businessman, who has just reopened his oven valeting business, will donate 10 percent of his first three months’ takings to Severn Hospice.
Read Article
Owners of Roxy's Raw Food Keith Murray and partner Ros Crocker with their pet dog Roxy

New raw pet food shop opens in Telford

A new specialist shop selling raw pet food is opening its doors in Telford today.
Read Article
Chris Reeves, Operations Director at In-Comm Training

In-Comm launches ‘Covid-19 Secure’ service to help businesses get back to work

Companies looking to return back to work safely can tap into a new service launched by In-Comm Training that will help them become ‘Covid-19 Secure’.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity volunteers

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Appeals For ‘Virtual’ Supporters

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is recruiting people in Shropshire to become ‘virtual’ supporters to help support its lifesaving cause.
Read Article
Eglantyne Jebb

Ellesmere College launches new scholarship in memory of Save the Children founder

A unique educational opportunity is being offered by Ellesmere College to commemorate the centenary of the Save the Children charity and its locally-born founder, Eglantyne Jebb.
Read Article
Bevan is available alongside the rest of the Blue Ribbon Collection

Bevan and companions aim to raise £10,000 to Help NHS Heroes

Britain’s oldest remaining teddy bear manufacturer is aiming to raise over £10,000 to support the NHS, as management announced today they were already more than half way to their target.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Shrewsbury Folk Festival is launching a virtual festival for its followers on August 29th and 30th

Virtual festival to fill the void for folk fans

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed plans to host a two-day online event for its fans after being forced to postpone this year due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Every Thursday evening the theatre’s blue illuminations shine out as part of the nation’s 8 o’clock salute to the NHS

Virtual Curtain Up at The Holroyd Community Theatre

Plans continue to be made to ensure The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry remains at the heart of its North Shropshire and Welsh Borders community.
Read Article

Arts Alive launches programme of online shows

Arts Alive has curated a programme of online performances for communities across Shropshire.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hannah Edwards

Shropshire farmer’s wife shows how to not make a fudge of it!

Just nine months ago a Shropshire mum and farmer’s wife left her job to work full-time on her career as an artisan fudge maker – and even lock-down can’t keep her from churning out the fudge!
Read Article
Lajina Leal

Shropshire Spicing Guru launches Curry Club

A Shropshire Spicing Guru wants to help families caught in the lockdown to make simple dishes together in a fun, sociable way so they can cook and then eat together enjoying tasty, authentic home style Indian food.
Read Article

Wood’s Crown the Pub Snack Champion

Shropshire brewery, Wood’s, has used lockdown time to settle a highly controversial debate and find out what the ultimate pub snack is.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
20.7 ° C
21.1 °
20 °
40 %
4.6kmh
100 %
Tue
17 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
11 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP